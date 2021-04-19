TORONTO, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TekStack Inc, provider of software products for B2B SaaS companies, today announced that it has signed an asset purchase agreement to acquire SalesSpark, Inc., a Sales Acceleration app powered by the Microsoft Power Platform.
Under the agreement, TekStack now owns the product, brand, and all other assets of SalesSpark. TekStack will incorporate SalesSpark into its existing product offering. It will also make the app commercially available on Microsoft's AppSource for any Dynamics 365 for Sales customer.
With TekStack Sales Accelerator; sales reps, business development reps, and customer success reps can engage with a buyer through a series of choreographed steps. The app can significantly increase outbound productivity through automated motions as well as by providing users with activity reminders to engage with buyers at the right time. Users are informed of the buyer's level of email engagement.
"Our new reality is virtual selling. There is more pressure than ever to increase funnel and sales reps have to use a new set of muscles to do so" says TekStack CEO Marc DiGiorgio. "We are delighted to offer this capability to our customers. Sales Acceleration tools can make an immediate impact on growing funnel, at a very low cost".
As a PowerApp, SalesSpark is fully embedded into Microsoft's Dataverse, negating the need for an additional system of record that holds prospect data. It also connects directly to a user's Outook account using Graph API, sending emails directly and not through a separate masked mail server. This significantly improves send rates and gives sales reps full control and visibility on all activity.
About TekStack
TekStack is built to give B2B software and service companies every competitive advantage. Sales, Customer Success, Subscription Management, Billing & Invoicing, Professional Services Automation, and Helpdesk from one platform. Powered by the Power Platform, TekStack is a certified Microsoft app and fully integrates to modern work tools like Outlook, Office 365, Teams, and Power BI.
Media Contact
Marc DiGiorgio, TekStack Inc., +1 (416) 592-0667, marc@tekstack.com
Marc DiGiorgio, TekStack, Inc., 1.833.766.8677, marc@tekstack.com
SOURCE TekStack Inc.