SAN DIEGO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mojenta – the first digital marketing agency exclusively serving the B2B telecom, IT, and cloud industries – announced today it has recently achieved Platinum status with HubSpot, the premier inbound sales and marketing platform provider.
HubSpot awards the Platinum distinction based on a partner agencies' ability to leverage inbound software to grow their clients' businesses.
"We are truly honored to be named a Platinum HubSpot partner," said Angela Leavitt, Mojenta's founder. "Their sophisticated platform keeps us on the cutting edge of sales and marketing strategies and technologies, which enables us to power our clients' growth faster than ever before."
Offering 'Marketing Department as a Service' since 2010, Mojenta has helped nearly 300 telecom and IT service providers, MSPs, master agents, and sub-agents grow their brands and drive pipeline with effective marketing strategies.
Mojenta joined the HubSpot partner community in 2019 and was named a Gold partner in 2020. Currently, the team holds more than 80 HubSpot certifications, a number that continues to grow.
"Due to the pandemic, 2020 pushed many companies forward from a digital standpoint, especially those in the B2B telecom and IT industries," continued Leavitt. "In 2021, data is king. HubSpot gives us all the insight we need to make the best recommendations to our clients."
HubSpot's Partner Program tiers agencies based on certifications, inbound marketing success, and the volume of clients using HubSpot's products. Metrics including software engagement and retention are also factored into tier calculation. Thanks to Mojenta's rapid growth, the agency easily met the criteria for Platinum status.
Becoming a HubSpot Platinum partner means Mojenta has reached a higher level of experience with the tool – which will feed into the agency's ability to support their clients through personalized onboarding and campaign management.
Contact Mojenta to learn more about HubSpot's platform or to discuss your marketing strategy.
About Mojenta
Formerly Mojo Marketing, Mojenta works with B2B telecom, IT, and cloud companies that are serious about growth and yet are frustrated with their sales and marketing results. Mojenta helps its clients create and implement data-driven growth strategies that deliver qualified sales opportunities and drive ROI. Mojenta knows exactly what works for B2B telecom, IT, and cloud because of its industry focus, and the company is passionate about helping its clients reach their full growth potential. To learn more, visit their website or LinkedIn page.
Media Contact
Angela Leavitt, Mojenta, +1 619.573.6377, angela@mojenta.com
SOURCE Mojenta