NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenovos, the company helping brands tell stories that matter, today announced that it will host a webinar that details how the creative operations team at beauty brand Glossier, Inc. is leveraging Tenovos' digital asset management (DAM) technology to launch creative campaigns in record time. The discussion will dive into how Glossier was able to use data and insights from the DAM to create alignment with the creative, product, brand, and legal teams and find the most impactful assets, filter through the talent and rights data, and publish a campaign.

  • Tuesday, May 4, 2021 from 1 - 2 p.m. ET

A recording of the webinar will be made available for audiences to view following the event. For more information or to obtain a copy of the recording, please visit www.tenovos.com and follow the company on Twitter at @TenovosASM.

About Tenovos

Tenovos helps brands tell stories that matter. The company's Active Story Management (ASM) platform and associated product lines transform the way brands connect with customers using stories that inform, inspire, connect and entertain. Consumer brands in CPG, retail, media & entertainment and food and beverage, use Tenovos' technology to augment their content with intelligence that elevates content assets to stories using data and experience.

Tenovos is privately held and headquartered in New York City. For more information, please visit www.tenovos.com.

