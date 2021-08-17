NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenovos, the data-first, modern Digital Asset Management (DAM) company helping brands tell stories that matter, today announced that it will host a fireside chat with Stand Together, a philanthropic community tackling some of the biggest challenges of our times. The organizations will discuss the challenges and opportunities businesses face wrangling creative assets with DAM for an immense partner ecosystem. The chat, run by Henry Stewart Events, will give attendees an inside look at how Stand Together has created a content ecosystem that allows its internal teams to create, search, and share assets efficiently, while streamlining communication and access for partners whose resources may already be stretched thin.
WHO:
- Damon Moritz, Digital Asset Manager at Stand Together
- Tracy Askam, VP Customer Success at Tenovos
WHAT:
WHEN:
- Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 12 p.m. ET
WHERE:
- Those interested in attending the webinar can register for the event at the following link: (https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/webinar/events-webinar-wrangling-your-creative-assets-dam-unlock-value-partners)
A recording of the webinar will be made available for audiences to view following the event. For more information or to obtain a copy of the recording, please visit www.tenovos.com and follow the company on Twitter at @TenovosASM.
About Tenovos
Tenovos helps brands tell stories that matter. The company's Active Story Management (ASM) platform and associated product lines transform the way brands connect with customers using stories that inform, inspire, connect and entertain. Consumer brands in CPG, retail, media & entertainment and food and beverage, use Tenovos' technology to augment their content with intelligence that elevates content assets to stories using data and experience.
Tenovos is privately held and headquartered in New York City. For more information, please visit www.tenovos.com.
About Stand Together
Stand Together empowers people dedicated to helping others improve their lives. Our philanthropic community tackles some of the biggest challenges of our times, including reforming the nation's criminal justice system, strengthening K-12 education, helping neighbors beat poverty and addiction, empowering everyone to find fulfilling work, and more. We can all make a greater difference by uniting, than we can by acting on our own. Learn more at www.standtogether.org. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Linked In, Instagram, and YouTube.
