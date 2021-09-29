NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenovos, the modern, data-first Digital Asset Management (DAM) company helping brands tell stories that matter, today announced that it will be presenting at Content Marketing World 2021. The discussion will help attendees understand the importance of a data-first asset management strategy, key Martech integrations needed to gather relevant data along the entire creative lifecycle and how to create a 360 degree view of content to make informed decisions and maximize return on asset.
WHO:
- Neil Grant, VP - Solutions at Tenovos
- Akhil Kamalakar, Director of Marketing at Tenovos
WHAT:
- Your Content Has a Story To Tell: Are You Listening?
WHEN:
- Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 12 p.m. ET
WHERE:
- Registered attendees of Content Marketing World 2021 can add the presentation to their agenda by visiting: https://schedule.contentmarketingworld.com/session/your-content-has-a-story-to-tell-are-you-listening/881573.
For more information please visit www.tenovos.com and follow the company on Twitter at @TenovosASM.
About Tenovos
Tenovos helps brands tell stories that matter. The company's Active Story Management (ASM) platform and associated product lines transform the way brands connect with customers using stories that inform, inspire, connect and entertain. Consumer brands in CPG, retail, media & entertainment and food and beverage, use Tenovos' technology to augment their content with intelligence that elevates content assets to stories using data and experience.
Tenovos is privately held and headquartered in New York City. For more information, please visit www.tenovos.com.
