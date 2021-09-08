DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tergus Pharma, the leading topical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with proven topical expertise, announced today the hiring of James Valenzuela as Chief Operations Officer and Drew Bradley as Vice President of Sales and Marketing.
James Valenzuela joined Tergus to lead its strategic growth initiatives and create a management system across multiple operations in order to manage emerging programs and effectively implement related operations and production strategies.
"James brings a track record of operational excellence," said Tergus Pharma Chairman and CEO, Dr. Vijendra Nalamothu. "His experience building and running successful manufacturing and operations teams will take Tergus to the next level in providing excellence and rigor to our topical pharmaceutical clients."
Previously Mr. Valenzuela was the Vice President of Sterile Operations North America for Jubilant Pharmaceutical where he was responsible for the manufacturing strategy and network optimization across the North American supply network including segmentation of products within multiple manufacturing sites, service strategies to customers, total cost optimization, and risk mitigation. Prior to Jubilant, he was the General Manger of Sterile Operations US for Hikma Pharmaceuticals where he was responsible for both internal and external manufacturing of Hikma's finished products. He led the US Injectable team in the development and commercialization of over twenty products which greatly contributed to positioning Hikma US as a top tier generics organization. Mr. Valenzuela holds a bachelor's degree in Industrial Engineering Technology from Texas State University in San Marcos.
Drew Bradley brings over twenty-one years of life science sales experience to Tergus, where he will develop and lead a high-performing business development team for the company.
"Drew's leadership is highly recognized," said Dr. Nalamothu. "We will benefit from his CDMO sales experience supporting long-term strategic initiatives to help ensure our future growth."
Before joining Tergus, Mr. Bradley was instrumental in growing Patheon/Thermo Fisher Scientific's contract manufacturing services as the Director of Global Business Development Softgels and OTC for the previous three years. Before that, he was a Business Development Executive at Patheon where he built relationships and drove growth for strategic key accounts across both drug product development and commercial manufacturing, which included both Rx sterile and oral solid dose products. Prior to Patheon, he focused on business development services at Wuxi Apptec for the biologics contract testing and manufacturing capabilities where he significantly contributed to expanding their overall services. Sales doubled under his leadership. Mr. Bradley received his Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania.
About Tergus Pharma
Tergus Pharma is an end-to-end contract service provider for topical pharmaceutical products supporting early phase research and formulation, drug development, testing, and both clinical and commercial manufacturing at our new 100,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility in Durham, North Carolina. Tergus has developed a reputation for delivering quality results to clients for topical semi-solids and liquids for skin, otic, nasal, ophthalmic, vaginal, and rectal routes of administration. With industry-recognized leadership and expertise in method development, such as IVRT and IVPT, for topical pharmaceuticals, Tergus also provides clients with peace of mind and helps them to de-risk their product development, tech transfer, and manufacturing activities. Exclusively focused on topical development and manufacturing, Tergus brings the scientific expertise that helps our clients achieve the right balance of scientific knowhow, speed of results, and quality, warranting our company motto, "Think Topicals, Think Tergus." For more information, please visit https://www.TergusPharma.com/.
