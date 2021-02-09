DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tergus Pharma announced today that the company will be participating in ECRM's virtual trade event, "Contract Manufacturing, Packaging & Ingredients for OTC Health and Supplements" to be held from February 23 to February 25, 2021.
"With the completion of our state-of-the-art commercial manufacturing facility, we are actively looking for partners in the OTC space who can benefit from additional manufacturing capacity for topical semi-solids and liquids," said Dr. Vijendra Nalamothu, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of Tergus Pharma.
Tergus is in the midst of moving its operations to a new, 100,000 sq. ft. research and manufacturing complex in Q1, 2021, where the company will have the capability to commercially manufacture NCE, generic, and OTC topical products. Its commercial services include compounding, filling, and unique and specialized primary and secondary packaging. The new facility includes seven compounding, six filling, and six packaging suites.
About Tergus Pharma
Tergus Pharma is an end-to-end service provider for topical pharmaceutical research, drug development, testing, and manufacturing, and has been an industry leader for several years with a new 100,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility in Durham, North Carolina. Focused exclusively on topical liquids and semi-solids, the company has a long and stellar reputation for delivering quality results to clients, from formulation through commercial manufacturing, earning the company the tagline, "Think Topicals, Think Tergus." Tergus scientifically helps its clients achieve the right balance between speed and quality. For more information, please visit https://www.TergusPharma.com/
Media Contacts:
