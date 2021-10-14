NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tern Commerce Inc., a leader in B2B SaaS payment automation and infrastructure, today announced that Jerry Uffner has joined as President of Tern. Jerry was most recently a Senior Vice President at the FIS Prepaid Division and has been a senior executive at several payments companies.

Tern is dedicated to providing technologies that empower builders of fintech user experiences (UX), including embedded payments modules, global reach and APIs, and dashboard tools. Not only does Tern offer the broadest payments product suite in the industry, it is the only provider offering three go-to-market options. The first is no code, where Tern develops and manages the end-to-end customer offering, a hands-off approach. Second, low code offers embedded payment modules delivered via iFrame. Third, direct APIs provide access to our full suite of payments technology products. Tern also offers robust analytics and reporting.

Jerry Uffner, President of Tern, "I am delighted to join Brion and the amazing team at Tern. After seeing the platform's unique capabilities and the caliber of our growing client list, I am convinced that we can collectively drive success for our customers. Tern has proven technology, a solid revenue base, and an experienced team".

Adam Gordon, co-CEO of PTO Genius, "As a client of Tern, they have not only helped us navigate the complexities and compliance of the B2B fintech payments space, but also empower us to innovate and expand our platform at a rapid pace. Tern is a cutting-edge company with whom we are proud to partner."

Tern's management will also be present at #Money2020 in Las Vegas. #FinTech #Payments #APIs #SaaS #Prepaid #MobileWallets #FintechAsAService #Tern #Commerce #Innovation

Media Contact

Karen Morgan, Tern Inc., +1 9179218685, karen@ternitup.com

Reilly Moriarty, Tern, 478-283-1659, reilly@ternitup.com

 

SOURCE Tern Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.