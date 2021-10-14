NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tern Commerce Inc., a leader in B2B SaaS payment automation and infrastructure, today announced that Jerry Uffner has joined as President of Tern. Jerry was most recently a Senior Vice President at the FIS Prepaid Division and has been a senior executive at several payments companies.
Tern is dedicated to providing technologies that empower builders of fintech user experiences (UX), including embedded payments modules, global reach and APIs, and dashboard tools. Not only does Tern offer the broadest payments product suite in the industry, it is the only provider offering three go-to-market options. The first is no code, where Tern develops and manages the end-to-end customer offering, a hands-off approach. Second, low code offers embedded payment modules delivered via iFrame. Third, direct APIs provide access to our full suite of payments technology products. Tern also offers robust analytics and reporting.
Jerry Uffner, President of Tern, "I am delighted to join Brion and the amazing team at Tern. After seeing the platform's unique capabilities and the caliber of our growing client list, I am convinced that we can collectively drive success for our customers. Tern has proven technology, a solid revenue base, and an experienced team".
Adam Gordon, co-CEO of PTO Genius, "As a client of Tern, they have not only helped us navigate the complexities and compliance of the B2B fintech payments space, but also empower us to innovate and expand our platform at a rapid pace. Tern is a cutting-edge company with whom we are proud to partner."
Tern's management will also be present at #Money2020 in Las Vegas. #FinTech #Payments #APIs #SaaS #Prepaid #MobileWallets #FintechAsAService #Tern #Commerce #Innovation
Media Contact
Karen Morgan, Tern Inc., +1 9179218685, karen@ternitup.com
Reilly Moriarty, Tern, 478-283-1659, reilly@ternitup.com
SOURCE Tern Inc.