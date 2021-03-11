CHAPEL HILL, N.C., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Terra Dotta, a leader in global education engagement solutions, today announced that it has appointed Suzanne Miglucci to its Board of Directors and promoted Kristin Lahey to Chief Financial Officer. As the company scales its capabilities to address rapidly-changing requirements and expanded accessibility for international programs, Terra Dotta is bolstering its leadership team to meet this increased market demand.
"We're excited to welcome Suzanne Miglucci to Terra Dotta's Board of Directors and recognize Kristin Lahey's promotion to Chief Financial Officer," said Anthony Rotoli, CEO, Terra Dotta. "These exceptional executives will help Terra Dotta advance into our next growth phase, including expanding our global engagement capabilities to allow even more students and faculty to experience the enriching benefits of international education programs."
With more than 20 years of success leading both public and private tech companies, Miglucci's professional background is rooted in bringing new technologies to market, driving product development, re-branding organizations, expediting international growth, and transforming business models to realize revenue potential and shareholder value. She has more than 10 years of leadership experience in the higher education software sector and has held executive positions with Charles & Colvard, ChannelAdvisor, SciQuest (now Jaggaer), and SAP.
"Higher education institutions are taking on unprecedented challenges. With students returning to campus and pent-up demand driving international studies, it's a critical time to address the systems and processes that will support student safety and regulatory compliance across global engagement programs," said Miglucci. "I'm thrilled to be joining Terra Dotta at this inflection point and look forward to helping guide the company's expansion efforts to meet this growing demand."
Lahey, who was previously VP of Finance, joined Terra Dotta in 2018 and has more than 25 years of leadership experience in both public and private accounting. Enhancing the operations of the company's finance organization while fostering overall corporate growth across all teams, her executive guidance has helped Terra Dotta continue to execute a strong financial strategy despite the pandemic. Lahey previously held audit and controller positions at Arthur Anderson and has served as controller for other private sector organizations in the legal, software and life sciences industries.
About Terra Dotta
Terra Dotta is the trusted leader in global education engagement solutions. Over 600 universities and colleges use Terra Dotta's global engagement platform to facilitate cross-cultural experiences for students, faculty and staff in more than 85 countries worldwide. The company's solutions help customers deliver end-to-end, accessible global engagement experiences that meet comprehensive safety and compliance requirements – from managing domestic and international travel to international student programs, virtual and global experiences and beyond. Terra Dotta is based in Chapel Hill, N.C. and can be found at http://www.terradotta.com.
