TETRA Technologies, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/TETRA Technologies, Inc.)

TETRA Technologies, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/TETRA Technologies, Inc.)

 By TETRA Technologies, Inc., 49th Annual Scotia Howard Weil Energy Conference

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TETRA Technologies, Inc. ("TETRA" or the "Company") (NYSE:TTI) announced that its senior management will do a virtual presentation at the 49th Annual Scotia Howard Weil Energy Conference on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 3:00 PM CST.  Interested investors can listen to the Company's presentation by registering on the link below:

https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_69739/investor_reg_new.html?attendee_role_id=INVESTOR

The Company's presentation material will be posted to TETRA's website prior to the March 24 session.  Please visit the Investor Relations section of the website at https://tetratec.com under "News & Events" then "Presentations."

Company Overview and Forward-Looking Statements

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback and production well testing.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tetra-technologies-inc-to-present-at-the-scotia-howard-weil-energy-conference-301250914.html

SOURCE TETRA Technologies, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.