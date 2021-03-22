THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TETRA Technologies, Inc. ("TETRA" or the "Company") (NYSE:TTI) announced that its senior management will do a virtual presentation at the 49th Annual Scotia Howard Weil Energy Conference on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 3:00 PM CST. Interested investors can listen to the Company's presentation by registering on the link below:
https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_69739/investor_reg_new.html?attendee_role_id=INVESTOR
The Company's presentation material will be posted to TETRA's website prior to the March 24 session. Please visit the Investor Relations section of the website at https://tetratec.com under "News & Events" then "Presentations."
Company Overview and Forward-Looking Statements
TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback and production well testing.
