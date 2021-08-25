AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Texas Fifth Wall Roofing Systems, an award-winning commercial roofing company, has expanded into the Metroplex to provide a base for supporting customer demand in Dallas and Fort Worth. Fifth Wall offers new construction, reroofing, repair, and maintenance services, working with a breadth of roofing materials to bring the highest value solutions to customers. Founded in Austin in 1973, this is Fifth Wall's second market expansion, having opened an office in San Antonio in 2009 to support growing demand in the Alamo City and South Texas.
"Our growth strategy has always aligned to what our customers need from us, and for decades they have been bringing us to the four corners of the state," said Todd Hewitt, Fifth Wall President. "Our business in the DFW market has grown to such a level to support sales and operations in the region, and Arlington is ideal for a centralized footprint."
Fifth Wall has been building its team in the DFW area for the past year. Currently, the company has five team members dedicated to sales and estimating, and operations with additional shared statewide resources. As growth continues, Fifth Wall expects the team to grow significantly in 2022.
"When you look at the Austin and San Antonio skylines, you see a showcase of our work," said Hewitt. "We intend to continue our investment in the DFW area to ensure we can make a similar impact."
Texas Fifth Wall Roofing Systems, founded in 1973, works with builders, tenants, owners, and their teams to protect assets and maximize capital investments by delivering the industry's highest value through its roofing solutions. Fifth Wall connects expertise, process, service, delivery, and customer care to offer a business approach to roofing.
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with DFW and San Antonio locations, Fifth Wall is an award-winning commercial roofer with more than 65 million square feet of installed commercial roofing across Texas. As a 24-year Carlisle ESP award recipient and a Firestone Master Contractor, Fifth Wall brings vast expertise to every roof installation and maintenance solution. Fifth Wall works with its customers beyond the bid, understanding the complexities of business and collaborating for success and value.
