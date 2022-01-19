AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Texas Medical Device Alliance (TMDA) is pleased to announce Kristin Whitson as the new Executive Director for the Texas Medical Device Alliance (TMDA). Kristin brings a passion for collaborative leadership, whether it be to commercialize a new product, streamline a supply chain, or maximize efficiency of daily operations. Her résumé features med device industry experience in Spine, Trauma, and Robotics, holding various roles within supply chain, operations, and program management organizations. She is currently the General Manager of Maestro Logistics (http://www.maestrolgx.com), a provider of post-manufacturing services to medical device OEM.
"We are delighted to add Kristin to the TMDA board. Her business experience and growing connections in the local medical device community will add significantly to our excellent Board and organization, said TMDA President, Joe Skraba.
Whitson mentioned, "since transitioning into this industry nearly a decade ago, I have gained the utmost respect for the passion and dedication that medical device professionals bring to their work. I am thrilled to join the TMDA Board of Directors in helping grow the educational platform and networking facilitation for those in our local life science community, where I hope to bring a new perspective with my experience working in the post-manufacturing, operational side of the commercialization process."
The TMDA's quarterly meetings feature panelist discussions, networking opportunities and sponsorships. The next meeting will be held on February 17, 2022, MedTech Supplier Summit: Market Place Solutions from Bench to Bedside. Please register at https://tinyurl.com/2p85fsu4. For sponsorship information, contact Kristin Whitson at sponsorship@texmda.org.
Founded in 2009 by Austin med tech pioneer, Jack Hart, the Texas Medical Device Alliance (TMDA) supports medical device and biotech entrepreneurs, academia and industry service providers with peer networking, synergy building and sponsorship opportunities. Members of the Central Texas med tech community, including healthcare professionals, investors and IP attorneys, are encouraged to join. Visit http://www.texmda.org for more information.
