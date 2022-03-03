NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This success was driven largely by an increase in demand for digital products and services – email and e-newsletter products saw a 66 percent hike on the previous year – and substantial expansion of its North American business, which accounted for more than 50 percent of sales. The company also saw overall readership grow by 13.7 percent and web traffic rise by over 45 percent.
Over the past three years, Texere has seen continued growth across all of its brands and divisions, with overall revenue increasing by approximately 27 percent. The vast majority of growth can be attributed to its expansion in the US; audience growth, engagement and data protection; "brand extensions" that offer more targeting opportunities for its clients; and finally growth in new markets that align with its overall strategy.
2022 sees more exciting opportunities for Texere, including the recent appointment of experienced media entrepreneur Peter Harkness as Non-Executive Chairman, considerable expansion of its digital and multimedia product portfolio and service offerings, customized content targeting for its growing readership and client base, and the further development of brands within its core markets – Healthcare, Pharma and Science.
Andy Davies, CEO, commented, "2022 is a very exciting year for Texere. We will be celebrating our 10th anniversary and we are in our strongest position yet to accelerate expansion in our core markets. I firmly believe that we have the expertise and a talented and passionate team to drive the business forward and to deliver the market-leading content, products and services that our readers, clients and contributors have come to expect from us. We are grateful to them all for their ongoing support during this phenomenal first 10 years, and we look forward to working with them in the year ahead."
About Texere Publishing
At Texere Publishing, we deliver fearless, compelling, behind the scenes stories that matter in the life sciences and medicine. Our unrivaled access to key opinion leaders, influencers, scientists, and doctors who are making a difference, means that our readers are connected to the pulse of their fields. Founded in 2012, we have expanded our editorial beat to the world with our presence in the US, Canada, and the UK. Visionary. Innovative. Fearless. Join us on our journey to cover the stories that matter to you.
Publishers of The Analytical Scientist, The Cannabis Scientist, The Medicine Maker, The Ophthalmologist, The Pathologist and The Translational Scientist.
