HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: TGH; JSE: TXT) ("Textainer", "the Company", "we" and "our"), one of the world's largest lessors of intermodal containers, today reported financial results for the second-quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Key Financial Information (in thousands except for per share and TEU amounts) and Business Highlights:





QTD







Q2 2021





Q1 2021





Q2 2020



Lease rental income



$

187,434





$

169,244





$

144,774



Gain on sale of owned fleet containers, net



$

18,836





$

12,358





$

5,640



Income from operations



$

110,007





$

92,101





$

49,265



Net income attributable to common shareholders



$

73,795





$

62,050





$

15,989



Net income attributable to common shareholders

   per diluted common share



$

1.45





$

1.22





$

0.30



Adjusted net income (1)



$

75,204





$

59,152





$

14,794



Adjusted net income per diluted common share (1)



$

1.48





$

1.16





$

0.28



Adjusted EBITDA (1)



$

178,448





$

153,110





$

109,977



Average fleet utilization (2)





99.8

%





99.6

%





95.4

%

Total fleet size at end of period (TEU) (3)





4,101,575







3,961,491







3,458,080



Owned percentage of total fleet at end of period





90.6

%





90.2

%





86.1

%





(1)

Refer to the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" set forth below.

(2)

Utilization is computed by dividing total units on lease in CEUs (cost equivalent unit) by the total units in our fleet in CEUs, excluding CEUs that have been designated as held for sale units and manufactured for us but have not yet been delivered to a lessee. CEU is a unit of measurement based on the approximate cost of a container relative to the cost of a standard 20-foot dry container. These factors may differ slightly from CEU ratios used by others in the industry.

(3)

TEU refers to a twenty-foot equivalent unit, which is a unit of measurement used in the container shipping industry to compare shipping containers of various lengths to a standard 20-foot container, thus a 20-foot container is one TEU and a 40-foot container is two TEU.

 

  • Net income of $73.8 million for the second quarter, or $1.45 per diluted common share, as compared to $62.1 million, or $1.22 per diluted common share in the first quarter of 2021;
  • Adjusted net income of $75.2 million for the second quarter, or $1.48 per diluted common share, as compared to $59.2 million, or $1.16 per diluted common share in the first quarter of 2021;
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $178.4 million for the second quarter, as compared to $153.1 million in the first quarter of 2021;
  • Average and ending utilization rate for the second quarter of 99.8%;
  • Invested $501 million in containers delivered during the second quarter, for a total $1.1 billion delivered through the first six months of the year, virtually all of which are currently on lease with tenors in excess of 12 years;
  • Repurchased 615,680 shares of common stock at an average price of $29.84 per share during the second quarter under the share repurchase program. As of the end of the second quarter, the remaining authority under the share repurchase program totaled $44.1 million;
  • Priced $600 million of fixed-rate asset backed notes on August 3, 2021 with a blended interest rate of 1.99% and 11-year tenor. The issuance is expected to close on August 11, 2021 and the resulting proceeds will be used to pay down other debt facilities and create additional borrowing capacity for future container investments; and
  • Textainer's board of directors approved and declared a quarterly preferred cash dividend on its 7% Series A cumulative redeemable perpetual preference shares, payable on September 15, 2021, to holders of record as of August 31, 2021.

"We are pleased to deliver another quarter of strong results with outstanding performance across all of our key operating metrics.  For the quarter, lease rental income increased 11% to $187 million, primarily driven by organic fleet growth in a very strong demand environment.  Adjusted EBITDA increased 17% to $178 million, reflecting the benefits from our ongoing cost optimization initiatives as well as the favorable lease and resale environment.  Adjusted net income increased 27% to $75 million, or $1.48 per diluted share, which represents an annualized adjusted ROE of 22%," stated Olivier Ghesquiere, President and Chief Executive Officer of Textainer Group Holdings Limited.

"Year-over-year, our on-hire fleet growth is nearly 30%. I am very proud of this strong execution across the organization as we continue to grow organically and improve profitability and returns, through our disciplined investments, focus on cost controls, and further optimization of our capital structure.  We remain committed to enhancing our financial performance and delivering long-term value to our shareholders."

"The market environment remains very favorable, as high trade volumes coupled with logistical disruptions continue to support elevated levels of container demand.  During the second quarter, we added $501 million of containers into our fleet, for a total of approximately $1.1 billion during the first half of the year, which built on the high level of capex already deployed in the second half of 2020.   Given the strong market conditions, we have placed additional orders for over $600 million of containers for delivery during the third quarter, with a focus on higher profitability and committed leases offering long tenors. As of the end of the second quarter, our fleet utilization had increased to 99.8% and our entire lease portfolio reached an average remaining tenor of almost 6 years."

"During the year, we have strengthened our financial position through the continued optimization of our debt financing. As of the end of the quarter, our effective interest rate was 2.70% and 87% of our debt was fixed-rate with an average remaining tenor of almost 7 years. Combined with the extended remaining tenor of our lease portfolio, we have effectively locked in attractive long-term lease profit margins.  Our strong cash flow generation and capital optimization initiatives have facilitated our accretive container investments as well as our ongoing share repurchase program, where we repurchased approximately 616,000 shares in the second quarter bringing the total shares repurchased to over 1.1 million in the first half of the year."

"As we look out to the second half of the year, we remain confident in the strength of the underlying business fundamentals, and we believe our business is well-positioned to sustain the positive momentum.  The current market environment remains very favorable, and we expect container demand to remain elevated through the rest of the year.  We are heading into the traditional peak season with retail inventory levels still relatively low in the U.S., and we see a similar wave of demand building in Europe.  We expect cargo volumes to remain strong through the 2022 Lunar New Year, despite the potential shift in spending to travel and services related to a COVID re-opening and recovery.  We expect container prices to remain high, as manufacturers maintain their discipline, and we expect shipping lines to continue to benefit from the current favorable market conditions," concluded Ghesquiere.

Second-Quarter Results

Lease rental income increased $18.2 million from the first quarter of 2021 due to an increase in fleet size, utilization and average rental rate, and a $5.9 million settlement received from a previously insolvent customer related to unrecognized lease rental income from prior periods.

Trading container margin increased $2.1 million from the first quarter of 2021, due to an increase in per unit margin.

Gain on sale of owned fleet containers, net increased $6.5 million from the first quarter of 2021, due to an increase in the average gain per container sold and in the number of containers sold.

Direct container expense – owned fleet decreased $1.0 million from the first quarter of 2021, which includes lower storage costs, and maintenance and handling expense resulting from higher utilization.

Depreciation expense increased $4.2 million from the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to an increase in fleet size. 

Interest expense increased $1.0 million compared to the first quarter of 2021, due to a higher average debt balance, partially offset by a decrease in our average effective interest rate.

Write-off of unamortized deferred debt issuance costs and bond discounts amounted to $2.9 million in the quarter resulting from the early redemption of higher-priced fixed-rate asset backed notes with proceeds from lower-priced notes.

About Textainer Group Holdings Limited

Textainer has operated since 1979 and is one of the world's largest lessors of intermodal containers with approximately 4.1 million TEU in our owned and managed fleet. We lease containers to approximately 250 customers, including all of the world's leading international shipping lines, and other lessees. Our fleet consists of standard dry freight, refrigerated intermodal containers, and dry freight specials. We also lease tank containers through our relationship with Trifleet Leasing and are a supplier of containers to the U.S. Military. Textainer is one of the largest and most reliable suppliers of new and used containers. In addition to selling older containers from our fleet, we buy older containers from our shipping line customers for trading and resale. We sold an average of approximately 150,000 containers per year for the last five years to more than 1,500 customers making us one of the largest sellers of used containers. Textainer operates via a network of 14 offices and approximately 400 independent depots worldwide. Textainer has a primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TGH) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: TXT). Visit www.textainer.com for additional information about Textainer.

Important Cautionary Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements that are not statements of historical facts and may relate to, but are not limited to, expectations or estimates of future operating results or financial performance, capital expenditures, introduction of new products, regulatory compliance, plans for growth and future operations, as well as assumptions relating to the foregoing. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "intend," "potential," "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar terminology. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the following items that could materially and negatively impact our business, results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and future prospects: (i) we have effectively locked in attractive long-term lease profit margins; (ii) we believe our business is well-positioned to sustain the positive momentum; (iii) we expect cargo volumes to remain strong through the 2022 Lunar New Year, despite the potential shift in spending to travel and services related to a COVID re-opening and recovery; (iv) we expect container prices to remain high and we expect shipping lines to continue to benefit from the current favorable market conditions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in Textainer's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For a discussion of some of these risks and uncertainties, see Item 3 "Key Information— Risk Factors" in Textainer's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 18, 2021.

Textainer's views, estimates, plans and outlook as described within this document may change subsequent to the release of this press release. Textainer is under no obligation to modify or update any or all of the statements it has made herein despite any subsequent changes Textainer may make in its views, estimates, plans or outlook for the future.

TEXTAINER GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(All currency expressed in United States dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended June 30,





Six Months Ended June 30,





2021





2020





2021





2020



Revenues:

































Lease rental income - owned fleet



$

172,448





$

128,648





$

326,871





$

258,720



Lease rental income - managed fleet





14,986







16,126







29,807







31,532



Lease rental income





187,434







144,774







356,678







290,252





































Management fees - non-leasing





1,112







544







2,148







2,028





































Trading container sales proceeds





8,730







7,427







16,341







17,012



Cost of trading containers sold





(4,499)







(6,856)







(9,944)







(15,792)



Trading container margin





4,231







571







6,397







1,220





































Gain on sale of owned fleet containers, net





18,836







5,640







31,194







11,434





































Operating expenses:

































Direct container expense - owned fleet





5,787







15,248







12,584







28,512



Distribution expense to managed fleet container investors





13,524







14,692







27,019







28,855



Depreciation expense





70,015







63,848







135,821







130,682



Amortization expense





688







557







1,488







1,121



General and administrative expense





10,820







9,866







21,720







20,004



Bad debt (recovery) expense, net





(83)







(276)







(1,210)







1,769



Container lessee default expense (recovery), net





855







(1,671)







(3,113)







(1,683)



Total operating expenses





101,606







102,264







194,309







209,260



Income from operations





110,007







49,265







202,108







95,674



Other (expense) income:

































Interest expense





(30,147)







(30,022)







(59,253)







(66,134)



Write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs and bond discounts





(2,945)













(3,212)







(122)



Interest income





26







56







63







456



Realized loss on financial instruments, net





(2,448)







(3,267)







(5,404)







(4,793)



Unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments, net





1,406







1,342







4,598







(13,595)



Other, net





25







(3)







140







(56)



Net other expense





(34,083)







(31,894)







(63,068)







(84,244)



Income before income taxes





75,924







17,371







139,040







11,430



Income tax benefit (expense)





117







(1,074)







(949)







(241)



Net income





76,041







16,297







138,091







11,189



Less: Dividends on preferred shares





2,246













2,246









Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interest











308













(421)



Net income attributable to common shareholders



$

73,795





$

15,989





$

135,845





$

11,610



Net income attributable to common shareholders per share:

































Basic



$

1.48





$

0.30





$

2.72





$

0.21



Diluted



$

1.45





$

0.30





$

2.67





$

0.21



Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands):

































Basic





49,855







53,715







50,002







55,084



Diluted





50,790







53,776







50,839







55,148



 

TEXTAINER GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(All currency expressed in United States dollars in thousands)







June 30,

2021





December 31,

2020



Assets

















Current assets:

















Cash and cash equivalents



$

326,514





$

131,018



Marketable securities





2,000









Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,811 and $2,663, respectively





127,245







108,578



Net investment in finance leases, net of allowance of $79 and $169, respectively





98,590







78,459



Container leaseback financing receivable, net of allowance of $37 and $98, respectively





28,916







27,076



Trading containers





1,803







9,375



Containers held for sale





7,768







15,629



Prepaid expenses and other current assets





13,202







13,713



Due from affiliates, net





2,227







1,509



Total current assets





608,265







385,357



Restricted cash





74,464







74,147



Marketable securities





3,210









Containers, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,729,312 and $1,619,591, respectively





4,581,096







4,125,052



Net investment in finance leases, net of allowance of $626 and $1,164 respectively





1,198,521







801,501



Container leaseback financing receivable, net of allowance of $95 and $326, respectively





327,791







336,792



Fixed assets, net of accumulated depreciation of $13,148 and $12,918, respectively





536







746



Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $49,419 and $47,931, respectively





1,231







2,719



Derivative instruments





1,754







47



Deferred taxes





1,154







1,153



Other assets





14,165







13,862



Total assets



$

6,812,187





$

5,741,376



Liabilities and Equity

















Current liabilities:

















Accounts payable and accrued expenses



$

23,205





$

24,385



Container contracts payable





343,236







231,647



Other liabilities





3,983







2,288



Due to container investors, net





23,514







18,697



Debt, net of unamortized costs of $9,696 and $8,043, respectively





294,895







408,365



Total current liabilities





688,833







685,382



Debt, net of unamortized costs of $23,961 and $18,639, respectively





4,533,681







3,706,979



Derivative instruments





9,722







29,235



Income tax payable





10,304







10,047



Deferred taxes





7,559







6,491



Other liabilities





34,904







16,524



Total liabilities





5,285,003







4,454,658



Equity:

















Textainer Group Holdings Limited shareholders' equity:

















7.00% Series A fixed-to-floating rate cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred shares, $0.01 par

value, $25,000 liquidation preference per share, 6,000 shares issued and outstanding (equivalent

to 6,000,000 depositary shares at $25.00 liquidation preference per depositary share)





150,000









Common shares, $0.01 par value. Authorized 140,000,000 shares; 59,040,649 shares issued and

 49,633,619 shares outstanding at 2021; 58,740,919 shares issued and 50,495,789 shares

 outstanding at 2020





590







587



Treasury shares, at cost, 9,407,030 and 8,245,130 shares, respectively





(115,432)







(86,239)



Additional paid-in capital





424,779







416,609



Accumulated other comprehensive loss





(7,431)







(9,744)



Retained earnings





1,074,678







938,395



Total Textainer Group Holdings Limited shareholders' equity





1,527,184







1,259,608



Noncontrolling interest











27,110



Total equity





1,527,184







1,286,718



Total liabilities and equity



$

6,812,187





$

5,741,376

























 

TEXTAINER GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(All currency expressed in United States dollars in thousands)







Six Months Ended June 30,







2021





2020





Cash flows from operating activities:



















Net income



$

138,091





$

11,189





Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



















Depreciation expense





135,821







130,682





Bad debt (recovery) expense, net





(1,210)







1,769





Container recovery from lessee default, net





(5,753)







(1,558)





Unrealized (gain) loss on financial instruments, net





(4,598)







13,595





Amortization and write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs and

    accretion of bond discounts





7,788







4,210





Amortization of intangible assets





1,488







1,121





Gain on sale of owned fleet containers, net





(31,194)







(11,434)





Share-based compensation expense





2,716







2,145





Receipt of marketable securities on legal settlement





(5,789)











Changes in operating assets and liabilities





36,654







36,501





Total adjustments





135,923







177,031





Net cash provided by operating activities





274,014







188,220





Cash flows from investing activities:



















Purchase of containers and fixed assets





(962,729)







(52,660)





Payment on container leaseback financing receivable





(6,425)







(9,919)





Proceeds from sale of containers and fixed assets





62,479







62,920





Receipt of principal payments on container leaseback financing receivable





15,278







10,310





Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities





(891,397)







10,651





Cash flows from financing activities:



















Proceeds from debt





2,706,774







41,800





Principal payments on debt





(1,986,861)







(195,676)





Payment of debt issuance costs





(14,469)







(57)





Proceeds from container leaseback financing liability, net





11,534











Principal repayments on container leaseback financing liability, net





(227)







(12,682)





Issuance of preferred shares, net of underwriting discount





145,275











Purchase of treasury shares





(29,193)







(29,082)





Issuance of common shares upon exercise of share options





3,924











Dividends paid on preferred shares





(1,808)











Purchase of noncontrolling interest





(21,500)











Other





(212)











Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities





813,237







(195,697)





Effect of exchange rate changes





(41)







(102)





Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





195,813







3,072





Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the year





205,165







277,905





Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period



$

400,978





$

280,977



























 

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement Textainer's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the company uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted common share, adjusted EBITDA, headline earnings and headline earnings per basic and diluted common share.

Management believes that adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted common share are useful in evaluating Textainer's operating performance. Adjusted net income is defined as net income attributable to common shareholders excluding write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs and bond discounts, unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments and marketable securities and the related impacts on income taxes and non-controlling interest. Management considers adjusted EBITDA a widely used industry measure and useful in evaluating Textainer's ability to fund growth and service long-term debt and other fixed obligations. Headline earnings is reported as a requirement of Textainer's listing on the JSE. Headline earnings and headline earnings per basic and diluted common shares are calculated from net income which has been determined based on GAAP.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the tables below for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 and for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Non-GAAP measures are not financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and are presented solely as supplemental disclosures. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be relied upon in isolation, or as a substitute to net income, income from operations, cash flows from operating activities, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

  • They do not reflect cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
  • They do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs;
  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect interest expense or cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on debt;
  • Although depreciation expense and container impairment are a non-cash charge, the assets being depreciated may be replaced in the future, and neither adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income or adjusted net income per diluted common share reflects any cash requirements for such replacements;
  • They are not adjusted for all non-cash income or expense items that are reflected in our statements of cash flows; and
  • Other companies in our industry may calculate these measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

 





Three Months Ended,





Six Months Ended,









June 30,

2021





March 31,

2021





June 30,

2020





June 30,

2021





June 30,

2020









(Dollars in thousands)





(Dollars in thousands)









(Unaudited)





(Unaudited)





Reconciliation of adjusted net income:











































Net income attributable to common shareholders



$

73,795





$

62,050





$

15,989





$

135,845





$

11,610





Adjustments:











































Write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs and bond discounts





2,945







267













3,212







122





Unrealized (gain) loss on financial instruments, net





(1,406)







(3,192)







(1,342)







(4,598)







13,595





Impact of reconciling items on income tax





(130)







27







13







(103)







(137)





Impact of reconciling items attributable to the

     noncontrolling interest

















134













(694)





Adjusted net income



$

75,204





$

59,152





$

14,794





$

134,356





$

24,496

















































Adjusted net income per diluted common share



$

1.48





$

1.16





$

0.28





$

2.64





$

0.44





















































 





Three Months Ended,





Six Months Ended,







June 30,

2021





March 31,

2021





June 30,

2020





June 30,

2021





June 30,

2020







(Dollars in thousands)





(Dollars in thousands)







(Unaudited)





(Unaudited)



Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA:









































Net income attributable to common shareholders



$

73,795





$

62,050





$

15,989





$

135,845





$

11,610



Adjustments:









































Interest income





(26)







(37)







(56)







(63)







(456)



Interest expense





30,147







29,106







30,022







59,253







66,134



Write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs and bond discounts





2,945







267













3,212







122



Realized loss on financial instruments, net





2,448







2,956







3,267







5,404







4,793



Unrealized (gain) loss on financial instruments, net





(1,406)







(3,192)







(1,342)







(4,598)







13,595



Income tax (benefit) expense





(117)







1,066







1,074







949







241



Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interest

















308













(421)



Depreciation expense





70,015







65,806







63,848







135,821







130,682



Container recovery from lessee default, net





(41)







(5,712)







(1,557)







(5,753)







(1,558)



Amortization expense





688







800







557







1,488







1,121



Impact of reconciling items attributable to the

     noncontrolling interest

















(2,133)













(5,447)



Adjusted EBITDA



$

178,448





$

153,110





$

109,977





$

331,558





$

220,416













































 





Three Months Ended,





Six Months Ended,









June 30,

2021





March 31,

2021





June 30,

2020





June 30,

2021





June 30,

2020







(Dollars in thousands)





(Dollars in thousands)









(Unaudited)





(Unaudited)





Reconciliation of headline earnings:









































Net income attributable to common shareholders



$

73,795





$

62,050





$

15,989





$

135,845





$

11,610



Adjustments:









































Container impairment (recovery)





254







(6,551)







1,197







(6,297)







5,783



Impact of reconciling items on income tax





(2)







61







(12)







59







(58)



Impact of reconciling items attributable to the noncontrolling interest

















(43)













(158)



Headline earnings



$

74,047





$

55,560





$

17,131





$

129,607





$

17,177













































Headline earnings per basic common share



$

1.49





$

1.11





$

0.32





$

2.59





$

0.31



Headline earnings per diluted common share



$

1.46





$

1.09





$

0.32





$

2.55





$

0.31

















































 

