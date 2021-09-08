FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hundreds of ambitious women business leaders, entrepreneurs, and executives from around the world will gather virtually at the fourth annual Women|Future Conference November 1-5, 2021. The Women|Future Conference is a professional and personal development, learning, networking, and mentorship conference hosted by the Stevie® Awards.
With over 40 sessions, interactive workshops, and a motivational keynote, this is an event for career-driven women in all stages of life looking to be inspired, build resilience and prepare for changes ahead. The five-day agenda features female CEOs, Founders, Executives, Entrepreneurs, and Small Business Owners leading thought-provoking conversations about everything from mental health to financial wellness, lead generation, imposter syndrome, entrepreneurship, and workplace diversity. The 140+ speakers at this year's conference are a diverse mix of women from global organizations such as Facebook, IBM, Infosys Limited, John Hancock, Pinterest, Quartz, Ralph Lauren, Salesforce, SAP North America, Talkspace, and others.
Kicking off the conference on Monday, November 1 at 11:00 am EST is the opening keynote speaker Sandy Carter, Vice President of Public Sector Partners and Programs, Amazon Web Services (AWS). In her keynote address, "Embracing Diversity & Empowering the Next Generation," Sandy will share her experiences as a pioneering woman in tech, discuss how embracing diversity drives innovation, and highlight the importance of empowering the next generation of women leaders. Following Sandy's keynote are breakout sessions and workshops, starting with "The Truth Bombs on Work-Life Balance to Avoid Burnout for Busy Women'' at 11:45 am EST. Other sessions on day one are "Leading Authentically in Male-Dominated Industries" and "Overcoming Adversity: You Are the Hero of Your Story." Throughout the week, there will be 1-hour and 15-minute blocks in between sessions designated for networking, mentorship, yoga, meditation, or style consultations to break up the days. View the full agenda here.
The Women|Future Conference & Event Manager, Ruslana Milikhiker, remarked on the transformation since the first annual Women|Future Conference in 2018;
"The first conference took place four years ago to complement The Stevie® Awards for Women in Business program. Now it has evolved to serve women on a larger scale. Our conference tagline 'Cultivate Your Tomorrow' was added in 2020. We chose this phrase because the Women|Future Conference encourages women to not only embrace their tomorrow, but to tackle career, personal, and life goals. The conference goes beyond the changing business landscape and focuses on current issues we all face as working women juggling a busy schedule and doing it all."
Nina Moore, the Marketing Manager of the Women|Future Conference, commented on the decision to make this year's conference virtual; "We successfully pivoted from in-person to virtual for the first time in 2020. Encouraged by glowing testimonials from past attendees and the flexibility of virtual, we are doing the same in 2021. Virtual events are accessible, affordable, and deliver just as much value and networking opportunities to people around the world, especially those unable to travel. This forward-thinking conference does just that and more!"
Below is a partial list of the Women|Future Conference panels, sessions, and workshops:
- Entrepreneurship – Success Stories Fireside Chat
- How to Blend Strategy and Storytelling to Grow Your Company
- How to Embrace Women Super Powers in the World of Tech
- Marketing Tactics to Future Proof Your Business & Your Career
- Networking Tips & Tricks: Learn How to Become Memorable and Build Authentic Relationships
- Personal Development Training: Abundance 360 - Creating Your Best Life Ever
- Real Life First Impressions: Rethinking How To Do Business
- "Shark Tank" Style Women-Owned Business Pitch Competition for companies founded in November 2018 or later
- The Smart Women's Guide to Financial Success
- Top Secrets from World-Class Speakers on How to Use Presentations to Grow Your Business
- Why Diverse Teams Drive Better Outcomes
The Women|Future Conference event platform, Swapcard, will open in early October for registered attendees to begin networking and building their schedules. Swapcard's Artificial Intelligence capabilities will match attendees to relevant mentors, sponsors, sessions, and women with shared interests. Swapcard is the official partner and preferred virtual event platform of the Stevie Awards, which used Swapcard to host the 2020 Women|Future Conference and its 2020-21 awards ceremonies. A select group of winners in the 2021 Stevie Awards for Women in Business will be invited to speak at the 2021 Women|Future Conference to present case studies on their cutting-edge work. This session will take place on Friday, November 5, 2021.
Tickets for the 2021 Women|Future Conference are available on the conference registration page. Students may register at a discounted rate of $49 (with proof of a valid current student ID) and there is a group deal when three or more individuals register together.
Get Social With the Women|Future Conference
Media Contact
Nina Moore, The Stevie Awards, 9732072840, Nina@stevieawards.com
SOURCE The Stevie Awards