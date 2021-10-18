The 33rd Li Bai Poetry Festival

The 33rd Li Bai Poetry Festival

 By The Publicity Department of Ma'anshan City

MA'ANSHAN, China, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 13, the 33rd Li Bai Poetry Festival opened at the Jiangtun Bay Square of Riverside Park in Ma'anshan City, which has become a shining city culture card, according to the Publicity Department of Ma'anshan City.

Li Bai Poetry Festival firstly attached great importance to a principle line of "culture of Yangtze River", and focused on the indissoluble relationship between the poet Li Bai and Ma'anshan City. This festival included a variety of recreational activities such as artistic performances, Yangtze River Culture Forum, national poetry collection, etc., which fully demonstrated the unique status and special charm of Ma'anshan City in the "Yangtze River culture".

Image Attachments Links:

   Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=404278

   Caption: The 33rd Li Bai Poetry Festival

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-33rd-li-bai-poetry-festival-ceremony-was-successfully-held-in-maanshan-city-301402053.html

SOURCE The Publicity Department of Ma'anshan City

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.