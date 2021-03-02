DALLAS, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dallas rhinoplasty specialist and Meeting Chair, Dr. Rod J. Rohrich, is pleased to announce the upcoming 2021 Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting, to be held March 13th. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic requiring global travel restrictions and for the safety of all participants, the meeting venue has changed to an all-day, virtual event. The annual Dallas Cosmetic Surgery and Medicine Meeting, taking place the following day on March 14th, will also be virtual. Both meeting will host attendees from around the world.
Over its 38 year history, the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting has become a key international event for surgeons worldwide as a unique educational venue for sharing the latest techniques and advancements in preservation vs. precision rhinoplasty. The meeting has brought about crucial shifts in the field. The meeting also inspired the textbook "Dallas Rhinoplasty: Nasal Surgery by the Masters," now it is 3rd edition edited by Drs. Rohrich, Adams, and Ahmad and is used as the rhinoplasty textbook in plastic surgery educational programs internationally as well as "Secondary Rhinoplasty by the Global Masters," also edited by Dr. Rohrich.
The Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting covers a wide range of topics from the fundamentals of nasal anatomy to complex surgical procedures and detailed analysis of revision rhinoplasty. Formats include lectures, discussion panels, video review, and Q&A sessions. "The meeting is significant in that many renowned rhinoplasty surgeons gather together and discussion focuses on what works to provide the best, optimal, long term results," says Dr. Rohrich.
Topics to be covered in this year's meeting include preservation rhinoplasty, tip and alar base anatomy and refinements, cartilage conversion techniques, prevention and management of rhinoplasty complications, advances in cleft rhinoplasty, and non-surgical rhinoplasty, among many others. In the newly virtual format, live panels with the faculty will occur after each module, and lectures will be available to participants after the meeting.
"Rhinoplasty truly epitomizes plastic surgery as a whole because it is a surgery of such great finesse and takes years to master." says Dr. Rohrich. "It is one of the most difficult procedures in all of plastic surgery, but also one of the most rewarding."
About Rod J. Rohrich, M.D., F.A.C.S.
Dr. Rod J. Rohrich is a board certified plastic surgeon in Dallas, Texas. He is considered one of the most influential surgeons in this century. Dr. Rohrich is a Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine. He was the Founding Chair of the Department of Plastic Surgery as well as the first plastic surgeon selected as a Distinguished Teaching Professor at UT Southwestern Medical Center. He graduated from Baylor College of Medicine with high honors, and completed his plastic surgery training at the University of Michigan Medical Center and fellowships at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard (hand/microsurgery) and Oxford University (pediatric plastic surgery). He is Chair of the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting, Founding Chair of the Dallas Cosmetic Surgery and Medicine Meeting, Founding Member of the Alliance in Reconstructive Surgery, and a Founding Partner of the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute.
He is the Editor-in-Chief of the most respected global peer reviewed plastic surgery journal – the Journal of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. He is Founding Editor-in-Chief/Editor Emeritus of the first open access peer reviewed plastic surgery journal, PRS Global Open. Dr. Rohrich has published nearly 1000 peer reviewed articles and seven textbooks in plastic surgery including a recent best-selling medical book entitled The Facial Danger Zones.
Dr. Rohrich also served as president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), the largest organization of board certified plastic surgeons in the world. He repeatedly has been selected by his peers as one of America's best doctors. He received the ASPS Special Achievement Award and on three occasions has received one of his profession's highest honors, the Plastic Surgery Foundation (PSF) Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes his contributions to education in plastic surgery. In addition, he has also been recognized by the PSF with the Plastic Surgery Foundation Distinguished Career Researcher Award for his contributions to plastic surgery research and innovations.
Media Contact
Rod J. Rohrich, MD, Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute, (214) 821-9114, accounts+vocuspr@phasecraft.com
SOURCE Dr. Rod J. Rohrich