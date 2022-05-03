Partnership of Boutique Global Real Estate Brokerage and Technology-Powered Firm, Under The Agency Brand, Raises $35 Million Growth Equity Round
LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global real estate brokerage, The Agency today announced that they have acquired Triplemint, a revolutionary technology-powered, NYC-based firm, in an all-equity transaction. The Agency will adopt Triplemint's proprietary, disruptive technology, and Triplemint will adopt the Agency's innovative, industry-leading brand. Going forward, the companies will jointly operate as The Agency. Together, the two are forming an agent-first, tech-driven boutique luxury global brokerage firm. In tandem with the acquisition, The Agency has jointly raised $35 million in growth capital from strategic investors, further positioning The Agency for strategic and sustainable global growth.
"The Agency is focused on continued global expansion, choosing quality over quantity every time," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO of The Agency. "Learning from others that came before us, we intend to offer the 2.0 version of luxury real estate as we seek to provide a seamless, integrated experience for our agents, helping them to become better advisors and elevating their ability to provide a high-touch and high-tech experience for clients in a way that has yet to be seen in our industry. The $35M raise coupled with the acquisition of Triplemint positions us perfectly for this new chapter."
The Agency's Executive leaders, Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder, Billy Rose, Founder and Vice Chairman, and Rainy Hake Austin, President, are joined by co-founders of Triplemint, David Walker and Philip Lang, who will now serve as the Chief Strategic Officer and Chief Business Officer at the Agency, respectively. Triplemint's staff of over 75 software engineers, data scientists, marketers and strategists, as well as their nearly 250 agents will join The Agency's existing in-house creative, public relations and tech specialists and over 1,000 agents across the globe.
"From the beginning, I have been motivated by the core belief that real estate can and should be better for agents, sellers and buyers alike. By bringing Triplemint and The Agency together, we can achieve that mission tenfold," said David Walker, Chief Strategic Officer and Founder. "The Agency is the most powerful brand in luxury real estate. Combined with the cutting-edge technology platform we've been developing over the past seven years, together we will completely raise the bar for our industry, offering agents and clients more value than ever before."
"We believe that agents do not need to be marketing or technology experts, so we are focused on creating technology that makes staff more productive on behalf of our agents. This way, our agents can spend more time focused on their clients, not learning how to use the next shiny tool. Our approach positions The Agency as the first-ever brokerage to use technology to truly foster the human connection," shared Rainy Hake Austin, President of The Agency. "We are expanding our global reach while maintaining our boutique, collaborative culture by obsessing over experience at every touchpoint and quality in everything we do. Our integrated technology experience will save agents time and provide valuable solutions so they can remain focused on what they do best—advising clients and selling real estate."
With technology and innovation at the core of the partnership, The Agency will offer a full suite of cutting-edge tools, powered by Triplemint's predictive analytics and machine learning, including a fully-integrated search platform. These tools are aimed to improve the agent experience and will enhance real-time communication between agents and clients while increasing productivity; automatically track the market and produce customized, real-time alerts; foster lead generation to automatically capture, vet, and convert leads; utilize proprietary algorithms and data science to predict valuable information such as who is most likely to sell their home, and more.
"It is entirely rare that two companies can come together and provide everything the other needs to grow and thrive," said Philip Lang, Chief Business Officer & Founder. "The Agency and Triplemint share the same vision that a brokerage should be more than a place for an agent to hang their hat. Through this partnership, we're providing real, tangible value and resources so that agents can better advise their clients."
This announcement comes at a time of rapid expansion for the firm. In 2021, The Agency launched 11 offices and another six in the first quarter of 2022. To date, The Agency has closed more than $41 billion in real estate transactions since its inception and has more than 50 offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Europe, with more offices slated to open around the globe in the coming months.
"The Agency and Triplemint were both founded with the same fundamental ideologies," shared Billy Rose, Founder and newly appointed Chief Culture Officer of The Agency. "Over the past decade, we've been very thoughtful with whom we partner and where. Partnering with Triplement exponentially advances the mission, which we pledged at our founding over 10 years ago, to raise the bar in the residential real estate brokerage industry, such that professional representation with integrity is the rule, not the exception."
The Agency will be opening an East Coast corporate headquarters in New York City later this year. With the development of cutting-edge technology and continued commitment to first-class service for agents and staff, The Agency is the fastest-growing boutique, luxury real estate franchise brand in the world.
The Agency is an agent-first, tech-driven boutique luxury global brokerage representing clients worldwide in a broad spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, luxury leasing and vacation rentals. Breaking away from the traditional brokerage model, The Agency takes a collaborative approach to the business, fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Agents and clients benefit from the shared resources and networks of the entire global team, including in-house creative, public relations and cutting-edge technology divisions. The Agency has closed more than $41 billion real estate transactions since 2011, comprising over 50 offices in five countries, and counting, as one of the fastest-growing boutique, luxury real estate franchise brands in the world.
