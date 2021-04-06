LOS ANGELES, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global real estate brokerage, The Agency is proud to announce the appointment of Jeff Samuels as Regional Manager of Northern California. Samuels is a veteran industry leader and comes to the firm with more than 17 years of real estate experience. He will join members of the leadership team to grow the firm's foothold in Northern California. The Agency currently has offices in Alamo, Carmel, Marin, Healdsburg, and San Francisco, and leads sales for the prestigious Yerba Buena Island new development project.
"Jeff Samuels is an inspiring leader and a well-respected member of the Northern California real estate community," said Rainy Hake Austin, President of The Agency. "Jeff is charged with leading our growth in the region and will be a great resource for all our Northern California agents and their clients. I am delighted to welcome Jeff to The Agency team."
Samuels joins The Agency from Compass where he held the role of Vice President/Manager, overseeing hundreds of agents in offices spanning the areas of Oakland, Alameda, Berkeley, Orinda, and Burlingame. He also served as a top-producing broker at Better Homes Realty throughout his career, where he owned and operated two franchises. He received a degree in Mechanical Engineering from UC Davis before entering the family business of real estate.
"I have long admired what The Agency has been able to achieve in growing their team around the world with experienced professionals while maintaining their boutique feel and white-glove service for agents," Samuels said. "I am looking forward to working with Rainy Hake Austin and the firm's leadership to expand The Agency's presence in Northern California."
The appointment of Samuels comes on the heels of the addition of President Rainy Hake Austin and Executive Vice President of Franchise Sales James Ramsay to The Agency. Both Austin and Ramsay have held leadership positions at top brokerages and bring to the firm a wealth of experience, knowledge and industry connections as The Agency continues its strategic expansion.
The Agency recently announced the launch of two new franchise offices in New Canaan, Connecticut and Oakville, Canada. The firm additionally unveiled a new corporate office in Studio City, California and will announce a new franchisee partnership in Huntington, Long Island.
The Agency
The Agency is a full-service, luxury real estate brokerage and lifestyle company representing clients in a spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, residential leasing, and luxury vacation rentals. Since its inception in 2011, The Agency has modernized and advanced the real estate industry by fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Shunning the traditional brokerage model, agents share knowledge, spheres of influence, contacts, and expertise, ensuring clients better representation and a true competitive edge. The Agency has closed more than $25 billion in real estate transactions since its inception and has almost 700 agents in more than 39 offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean.
