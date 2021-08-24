LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global real estate brokerage, The Agency is pleased to announce the appointment of Tara Scholl-Gettles as Senior Vice President of Franchise Operations. Ricardo Beer, who previously served as Director of Franchise Operations, has been promoted to Vice President of Franchise Sales West. The bolstering of the executive level leadership within The Agency's franchise division comes at a time of impressive growth for the firm. The Agency also announced today its 21st franchise location will be in Boston and the firm will open a franchise office in Montréal by the end of the year. More international destinations are scheduled to launch toward the end of the year and early next year.
"We're thrilled to welcome Tara Scholl-Gettles to The Agency family as we expand our franchise offices in key markets across the globe," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency. "We are so proud to further grow our franchise executive leadership team as well as our global network around the world."
The brokerage welcomed Jim Ramsay as Executive Vice President of Franchise Sales earlier this year. He has been instrumental in growing the brand in target markets, including franchise offices in Oakville, Canada, Calgary, Canada, Vancouver, Canada, New Canaan, Connecticut, and North Shore-New York.
Tara Scholl-Gettles brings more than 30 years of real estate experience to The Agency. She most recently served as President of Services for Northern California and Nevada at Windermere Services Company where she increased production and revenue growth for both affiliates and the company year-over-year through the creation of new systems and structures while expanding the firm's retention and recruitment. Prior to her time at Windermere Services Company, she served as Senior Director of Strategic Growth and Business Development at one of Realogy's brands where she strategically grew the firm's franchise division while strengthening the brand's positioning and performance in key markets. When not working in real estate, Scholl-Gettles enjoys spending time with her friends and family and is a published author of a children's gratitude journal titled "BeAwesome Journal."
"I am delighted to join The Agency and contribute to the exciting growth of the firm's franchise division," said Scholl-Gettles."The Agency brand is unlike any other, and I look forward to collaborating with the incredible franchise sales and operations team as we look for like-minded partners in strategic markets around the world."
Ricardo Beer has held several positions within The Agency for the past nine years, and most recently served as Director of Franchise Operations. In his new role, he will work closely with Ramsay in growing the firm's network of franchise partners around the world. He will continue to work together with Scholl-Gettles to ensure a seamless onboarding process and high-level operations strategy for all new franchisees as they become members of The Agency brokerage.
The Agency is a full-service, luxury real estate brokerage and lifestyle company representing clients in a spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, residential leasing, and luxury vacation rentals. Since its inception in 2011, The Agency has modernized and advanced the real estate industry by fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Shunning the traditional brokerage model, agents share knowledge, spheres of influence, contacts, and expertise, ensuring clients better representation and a true competitive edge. The Agency has closed more than $25 billion in real estate transactions since its inception and has almost 700 agents in more than 43 offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean.
