BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global real estate brokerage The Agency is pleased to appoint leading industry executive Troy Charoensak as Director of Transaction Experience. Charoensak joins The Agency after holding positions at McGuire Real Estate, Washington Mutual, Fleet Mortgage Corp, and most recently, a senior leadership position at Compass. Charoensak brings over 25 years of real estate service experience to The Agency at a time of impressive growth.
"We are so pleased to welcome Troy Charoensak to The Agency to provide next-level transaction services to our brokerage and to strengthen our robust offerings to agents," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO of The Agency. "The advancement of our transaction experience division marks another key milestone for The Agency as we continue to grow our experienced leadership team."
As Director of Transaction Experience, Charoensak will establish new programs, identify resources, and develop cutting-edge opportunities to enhance the agent service and transaction experience. He will also strategize and develop advanced systems to offer the highest level of transaction services in the industry.
"Troy will be a valued asset for our agents and our clients as we all work towards the same goal of elevating the experience of buying and selling real estate with a personalized touch and first-class service," said President of The Agency, Rainy Hake Austin. "Combining his proven business instinct, invaluable expertise, and unprecedented work ethic, Troy will serve as an instrumental resource for The Agency as we enter the next decade of growth for the firm."
Charoensak has held senior-level roles within all areas of real estate over the past 25 years. Before joining The Agency, Charoensak held the position of Senior Manager of Transaction Operations at Compass. In this role, he managed the company's highest-grossing region measured by sales volume and drastically scaled the firm's NorCal transaction department, systems, and processes.
Prior to this, Charoensak achieved over two decades of experience driving positive outcomes across digital workflows, IT systems, inventory management, customer service, revenue generation, transaction management, process optimization, strategic planning, and executive support in multiple roles with leading real estate groups. Troy holds a Bachelor's Degree from San Francisco State University and an Associate's Degree from the Academy of Art University.
"I have long admired The Agency and their incredible team for their unique culture and spirit in which they conduct business," Charoensak said. "I am looking forward to developing successful processes that drive productivity, reliability, and client satisfaction to ultimately elevate the transaction service offerings for The Agency's wonderful agents and staff across the globe."
Charoensak will be based in Northern California, where The Agency currently has locations servicing San Francisco, Sonoma County, the East Bay, Marin County, and the Monterey Peninsula.
About The Agency
The Agency is a full-service, luxury real estate brokerage and lifestyle company representing clients in a spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, residential leasing, and luxury vacation rentals. Since its inception in 2011, The Agency has modernized and advanced the real estate industry by fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Shunning the traditional brokerage model, agents share knowledge, spheres of influence, contacts, and expertise, ensuring clients better representation and a true competitive edge. The Agency has closed more than $41 billion in real estate transactions since its inception and has 850 agents in more than 49 offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean.
