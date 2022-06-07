The New Location Becomes 37th Franchise for Global Real Estate Brokerage and First Office in Texas
LOS ANGELES, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global real estate brokerage, The Agency has announced the launch of its new franchise office in Austin, Texas. The new locale is the firm's 37th franchise among its growing network of offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Europe. The Austin office, founded by Ana Ruelas in partnership with Todd Reed and Gus Ruelas, will be led by esteemed luxury real estate agents Leslie Gossett and Noa Levy, in the founding roles of Managing Partner, and Broker of Record respectively. This marks The Agency's first office in the state of Texas, adding to the firm's growing list of offices around the world.
"Over the past several years, Austin has become one of the most sought-after real estate markets in the country and we're thrilled to introduce The Agency brand to the city with a powerhouse group of managing partners at the helm," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency. "With its vibrant entertainment offerings, growing culinary scene and highly coveted lifestyle, Austin was a clear choice for The Agency's next franchise office location."
The Agency has rapidly expanded its presence across the globe throughout the past year. In 2021, the firm's global expansion reached new heights with a record-breaking launch of 11 new franchises in one year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. In the past twelve months, The Agency has already showcased impressive franchise growth in the U.S., Canada, and Europe, opening offices in Amsterdam, Downtown Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Muskoka, Brantford, Naples, Florida, Birmingham, Michigan, Seattle, Washington, Miami, Florida, North Atlanta, Georgia, and now Austin, Texas.
"The Agency Austin will bring an exceptional level of service to buyers and sellers seeking to put down roots in this booming metropolis," said Jim Ramsay, Executive Vice President of Franchise Sales at The Agency. "With a never-before-seen number of people flocking to Austin, The Agency's cutting-edge approach, unparalleled marketing, and solution-based tools and technology will offer unmatched client services to meet the area's growing demand."
With more than three decades of combined experience between them, Leslie Gossett and Noa Levy's accomplishments place them at the highest levels of their profession. Leslie, a lifelong resident of Austin, is ranked among the top 1% of Austin's real estate agents by Platinum Top 50 Realtors, a real estate organization. Noa's accolades include being named the 2022 Broker of the Year by the Austin Board of Realtors and being consistently recognized as a Top Producing Broker by the Austin Business Journal and Platinum Top 50 Realtors. Both established and respected agents with an enviable portfolio of successful high-profile transactions across the area, Leslie and Noa have the proven expertise in delivering a luxury experience to their clients that has made them ideally suited to lead the launch of The Agency Austin.
"The spirited city of Austin boasts unparalleled vibrancy, local culture, and genuine hospitality. I could not be more thrilled to introduce The Agency brand to the Austin community and to deliver a unique level of service," said Leslie Gossett.
"Being a longtime resident of this incredible city, I am confident that our team at The Agency Austin will deliver a sophisticated new era of real estate to Austinites," added Noa Levy. "This is a very exciting time for all of us."
With decades of impressive business experience, Ana Ruelas, a real estate investor and longtime resident of Austin, is a seasoned corporate executive with a background at Fortune 500 companies as well as start-ups. A natural entrepreneur, she honed her skills at companies like PepsiCo and Lenovo prior to entering the real estate business.
"I'm grateful for the opportunity to bring The Agency to Austin and showcase the power of our brand," said Ana Ruelas. "Working with Leslie and Noa, two of Austin's most renowned real estate agents, I've seen first-hand their professionalism, the esteem in which they're held by the industry, and the respect they enjoy in this community. I could not be more confident about our future in Austin," she added.
Todd Reed is a highly regarded attorney and real estate investor. An expert in his field, he has represented clients in a variety of real estate development and management transactions, providing valuable insight into financing, acquisition, disposition, development, management, and leasing.
Gus Ruelas is a 22-year veteran of the Southern California real estate industry, where he currently serves as Managing Partner of The Agency Pasadena. Recognized as a top producing agent, Gus came to The Agency after having served as Executive Vice President for Pacific Union International where he was responsible for 22 offices and more than $12 billion in annual sales.
With solid infrastructure and a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Agency has grown to over 50 corporately owned and franchise offices across the globe. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for five consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 21st on the 2022 RealTrends 500 list, and led the top 50 firms in average sales price by sides with a "whopping" $2.5 million average sales price.
In May 2022, The Agency acquired Triplemint, a revolutionary technology-powered, NYC-based firm, in an all-equity transaction. The Agency will adopt Triplemint's proprietary, disruptive technology, and Triplemint will adopt the Agency's innovative, industry-leading brand, forming an agent-first, tech-driven boutique luxury global brokerage firm. In tandem with the acquisition, The Agency jointly raised $35 million in growth capital from strategic investors, further positioning the brand for strategic and sustainable global growth.
The Agency Austin will be located at 828 W. 6th Street, Suite 150, Austin, TX 78703.
The Agency is an agent-first, tech-driven boutique luxury global brokerage representing clients worldwide in a broad spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, luxury leasing and vacation rentals. Breaking away from the traditional brokerage model, The Agency takes a collaborative approach to the business, fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Agents and clients benefit from the shared resources and networks of the entire global team, including in-house creative, public relations and cutting-edge technology divisions. The Agency has closed more than $41 billion real estate transactions since 2011, comprising over 50 offices in five countries, and counting, as one of the fastest-growing boutique, luxury real estate franchise brands in the world.
