LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global real estate brokerage, The Agency has announced the launch of its new franchise office in Frederick, Maryland. The new locale is the firm's 39th franchise among its growing network of offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Europe. The Frederick office will be led by Managing Partners Nurit Coombe, Alex Martinez, and Brandi Dillon who will serve as Managing Broker. The Agency Frederick will service buyers and sellers across territories in Maryland, Northern Virginia, and West Virginia. This marks The Agency's second office in the state of Maryland, following D.C. Metro, which is also led by Coombe and Martinez.
"We're delighted to expand The Agency's presence in the northeast with the launch of our new franchise office in Frederick, Maryland," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency. "Nurit Coombe, Alex Martinez, and Brandi Dillon are incredible stewards for The Agency brand and the perfect partners to bring our global network and cutting-edge tools and technology to Frederick's thriving real estate market."
The Agency has rapidly expanded its presence across the globe throughout the past year. In 2021, the firm's global expansion reached new heights with a record-breaking launch of 11 new franchises in one year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. In the past 12 months, The Agency has already showcased impressive franchise growth in the U.S., Canada, and Europe, opening offices in Amsterdam, Downtown Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Muskoka, Brantford, Naples, Florida, Birmingham, Michigan, Seattle, Washington, Miami, Florida, North Atlanta, Georgia, Austin, Texas, Grand Cayman, and now Frederick, Maryland.
"We're delighted to have Nurit, Alex and Brandi lead the charge in Frederick as we expand our brand's footprint throughout Maryland," said Jim Ramsay, Executive Vice President of Franchise Sales at The Agency. "These dynamic real estate professionals are true authorities in this industry and with them at the helm, the Frederick area of Maryland will usher in a new era of luxury real estate."
Ranked #14 among Real Estate Teams Nationwide and #1 in Maryland by the Wall Street Journal, Nurit Coombe heads a professional team that has closed billions of dollars of real estate across the DC Metro area. She has been a licensed real estate agent since 2001. During that time, she has won countless awards and accolades. In 2014 she became the owner of Re/Max Elite Services and built her business over the next six years to become the #1 RE/MAX Team in the Central Atlantic Region and the #1 Real Estate Team in the DC area. Nurit has built a reputation for offering precise market knowledge, delivering technological expertise, and bringing boundless energy and tactical negotiation skills to every aspect of her life. She is active in the community, serves on the board of the American Red Cross/Greater Chesapeake Region, and lives in North Bethesda with her husband and three children.
"As the real estate market in Maryland continues to thrive more than ever, we look forward to introducing The Agency brand to Frederick," said Nurit Coombe. "No other real estate brokerage offers the unmatched marketing power, tools, and technology that The Agency is recognized for, not to mention the level of service and solutions offered to agents and their clients. We look forward to continuing to raise the bar for our industry here in Maryland."
Alex Martinez is one of the most trusted, top-selling brokers of the DC Metropolitan area. In addition to his role as Managing Partner of The Agency Frederick in Maryland, Alex serves as Broker and Co-Founder of The Agency D.C. Metro, one of the most successful and distinguished real estate offices in the region. Being a member of the Greater Capital Area Association of Realtors for over 17 years, Alex has successfully worked with thousands of individuals, families, investors, and developers interested in the region's most coveted properties. In 2021, Alex and Nurit's team closed over $300M in sales with over 585 transactions. Approachable and honest, Alex is a high-touch broker known for his extensive market knowledge and unmatched devotion to his clients. Born in Guatemala, Alex remains deeply connected to his family's Central American roots. After coming to the United States at a young age with big dreams and small pockets, Alex worked tirelessly to forge his path as a real estate professional. Today, he continues to work alongside clients to help them realize their real estate dreams and accomplish their goals.
"I am honored to add to our Agency family in Maryland with the launch of our Frederick office," said Alex Martinez. "The Agency continues to revolutionize real estate with its groundbreaking approach, concierge client services, creative marketing, and vast global reach. I am confident in our mission of providing the best experience for our agents and clients and I look forward to showcasing the power of The Agency in Frederick and its surrounding areas."
As a well-respected and top-producing real estate professional, Brandi Dillon serves clients throughout Maryland as well as Northeast and West Virginia and Northern Virginia beyond. Brandi serves a wide array of buyers and sellers, and is particularly well-versed in the wants and needs of military families relocating to the area. Prior to real estate, Brandi achieved a degree in international business and managed international sales for a technology company, honing her talents for meticulous organization and concise communication. While Brandi is adept in all kinds of transactions — from buying and selling to investing—her passion is selling homes on behalf of her clients. Brandi serves as Director on the Frederick County Association of Realtors (FCAR) Board of Directors and also supports local schools and charities, including the Frederick Rescue Mission, The Frederick Faith House, The Soup Kitchen, and Shatterproof, a national nonprofit dedicated to transforming addiction treatment and supporting communities.
"I am thrilled to join Nurit and Alex as we bring The Agency to Frederick," said Brandi Dillon. "As we continue to see more and more people move to our city and its surrounding areas, now is the perfect time to introduce The Agency brand along with its incredible resources and technology to Frederick."
With solid infrastructure and a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Agency has grown to over 50 corporately-owned and franchise offices across the globe. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest-Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for five consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 21st on the 2022 RealTrends 500 list, and led the top 50 firms in average sales price by sides with a "whopping" $2.5 million average sales price.
In May 2022, The Agency acquired Triplemint, a revolutionary technology-powered, NYC-based firm, in an all-equity transaction. The Agency will adopt Triplemint's proprietary, disruptive technology, and Triplemint will adopt the Agency's innovative, industry-leading brand, forming an agent-first, tech-driven boutique luxury global brokerage firm. In tandem with the acquisition, The Agency jointly raised $35 million in growth capital from strategic investors, further positioning the brand for strategic and sustainable global growth.
The Agency Frederick will be located at 622 W. Patrick Street, Suite 101, Frederick, MD 21701.
The Agency is an agent-first, tech-driven boutique luxury global brokerage representing clients worldwide in a broad spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, luxury leasing, and vacation rentals. Breaking away from the traditional brokerage model, The Agency takes a collaborative approach to the business, fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Agents and clients benefit from the shared resources and networks of the entire global team, including in-house creative, public relations, and cutting-edge technology divisions. The Agency has closed more than $41 billion real estate transactions since 2011, comprising over 50 offices in five countries, and counting, as one of the fastest-growing boutique, luxury real estate franchise brands in the world.
