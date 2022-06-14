The New Location Becomes 38th Franchise for Global Real Estate Brokerage and Second Office in the Caribbean
LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global real estate brokerage, The Agency has announced the launch of its first franchise office in the Cayman Islands. The new locale is the firm's 38th franchise among its growing network of over 50 offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Europe. The new office will be led by admired industry professionals, Stefan Cohen as Owner & Director of the franchise and Max Hillier as Broker, and will serve buyers and sellers throughout the territory of the Cayman Islands.
"We're delighted to continue The Agency's expansion throughout the Caribbean and partner with leading industry professionals Stefan Cohen and Max Hillier on our new franchise office in the Cayman Islands," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency. "Stefan and Max are both extremely accomplished and hold a shared vision of collaboration and providing best-in-class service to clients. We know they will be incredible stewards of The Agency brand."
The Agency has rapidly expanded its presence across the globe throughout the past year. In 2021, the firm's global expansion reached new heights with a record-breaking launch of 11 new franchises in one year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. Over the past 12 months, The Agency has showcased impressive franchise growth throughout the U.S. and Canada. This expansion into the Cayman Islands is a testament to the continued demand for the brand throughout the Caribbean.
"We're delighted Stefan Cohen and Max Hillier will be at the helm of our first franchise in the Cayman Islands," said Jim Ramsay, Executive Vice President of Franchise Sales at The Agency. "Our brand has seen tremendous success in the Caribbean, so we look forward to continuing to establish ourselves as the premier boutique luxury brokerage with our launch in the Cayman Islands as we continue our expansion into key markets across the globe."
Stefan Cohen brings over 15 years of operational and business management experience to his role at The Agency. As Owner and Director of The Agency Cayman Islands, Stefan is widely respected for his professionalism, personable nature, and honest approach to client counseling. Stefan culls from his previous experience in the luxury property development sector as he guides clients through the transaction process and toward sound investments. Stefan also serves as director of a real estate development company based in the Cayman Islands, which has managed various high-end residential and commercial developments.
"I am so excited to launch The Agency's first franchise in the Cayman Islands," said Stefan Cohen. "No other brokerage offers the unmatched marketing power, tools, and technology that The Agency brings to the market, not to mention the level of service and solutions offered to agents and their clients. I look forward to showcasing the power of The Agency brand in our highly sought-after island destination."
As Broker of The Agency Cayman Islands, Max Hillier brings more than a decade of local real estate market experience to the company. Born and raised in South Africa, Max has lived and worked in the Cayman Islands for the past 30 years and has served in a range of client-facing roles—from scuba instructor, boat captain, and resort general manager, to trusted real estate advisor and partner. A passionate advocate for all three islands, Max has served on the Sister Islands Tourism Association's Executive Committee and held the post of President for two years, during which time he represented SITA on the CITA Board and developed a new marketing plan for the Sister Islands in conjunction with the Department of Tourism. In addition to being a respected real estate broker and agent, Max also owns a property management company and is one of the owners of two of the top restaurants in the Cayman Islands.
"I am honored to join The Agency family and be a part of such an influential, luxury brand," said Max Hillier. "The firm's unparalleled marketing power, technology offerings, and global brand recognition are unlike any other brokerage in the world. I look forward to continuing to service buyers and sellers in the Cayman Islands with this new, elevated experience."
With solid infrastructure and a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Agency has grown to over 50 corporately-owned and franchise offices across the globe. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest-Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for five consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 21st on the 2022 RealTrends 500 list, and led the top 50 firms in average sales price by sides with a "whopping" $2.5 million average sales price.
In May of this year, The Agency announced its acquisition of New York-based real estate company Triplemint, a revolutionary technology-powered, NYC-based firm, in an all-equity transaction. Going forward, the companies will jointly operate as The Agency. Together, the two are forming an agent-first, tech-driven boutique luxury global brokerage firm. In tandem with the acquisition, The Agency jointly raised $35 million in growth capital from strategic investors, further positioning the brand for strategic and sustainable global growth.
The Agency Cayman Islands will be located at 51 Fort Street, George Town, Cayman Islands, Grand Cayman.
The Agency
The Agency is an agent-first, tech-driven boutique luxury global brokerage representing clients worldwide in a broad spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, luxury leasing and vacation rentals. Breaking away from the traditional brokerage model, The Agency takes a collaborative approach to the business, fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Agents and clients benefit from the shared resources and networks of the entire global team, including in-house creative, public relations and cutting-edge technology divisions. The Agency has closed more than $41 billion real estate transactions since 2011, comprising over 50 offices in five countries, and counting, as one of the fastest-growing boutique, luxury real estate franchise brands in the world.
Media Contact
Laura Corrigan, The Agency, (424) 230-3700, laura.c@theagencycreates.com
SOURCE The Agency