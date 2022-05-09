The event, a partnership between the Global Wellness Summit and Miskawaan Health Group, will bring together 25+ leading doctors and researchers to explore what's ahead in functional medicine—from how preventative cardiology and gut health will shake up medicine to how biohacking is creating a new era of "healthspanning"
MIAMI, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Global Wellness Summit (GWS), the foremost gathering of international leaders in the multitrillion-dollar global wellness economy, today announced that the agenda for the first "Future of Functional Medicine Symposium" is set. The event, created in partnership with Miskawaan Health Group (MHG), a global leader in functional medicine, takes place in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, May 20th.
It will be a packed day of keynotes and panels, with leading doctors, researchers, and health and wellness experts exploring the newest directions and biggest future opportunities in functional medicine—a distinct, preventative, highly-personalized medicine approach that focuses on identifying and addressing the root cause of disease.
This full-day immersion in the future of functional medicine takes place in-person at the Anantara Siam Hotel in Bangkok from 8:30 AM to 5 PM, May 20—and also online.
VIEW THE AGENDA HERE.
A roster of expert speakers:
In the fast-rising field of functional medicine, doctors spend time identifying a patient's genetic, biochemical, environmental and lifestyle factors—and use evolving research and diagnostics in nutritional science, genomics, and epigenetics—to treat conditions. The symposium's agenda illustrates the many new directions underway in this personalized, precise approach to healthcare and wellbeing. Experts will tackle a wide range of topics: from new functional medicine approaches for fertility to understanding biomarkers and how to translate them into clinical practice to the latest research on herbal medicine's impact on regulating the immune system.
A sample of speakers and topics:
Pansak Sugkraroek, MD, professor, Mahidol University, Bumrungrad Hospital (Thailand), and well-known gynecologist and anti-aging and regenerative medicine expert, on: "How Balancing Your Hormones Contributes to Longevity."
Phatthana Theengamnuay, MD, nephrologist and anti-aging specialist, Phyathai 2 Hospital (Thailand), on: "Healthspanning: How Biohacking Is Shaping a Future of Improved Quality of Life."
Ross Walker, MD, one of Australia's preeminent cardiologists, on: "Preventative Cardiology: Identify the Key Triggers Now that Affect Cardiac Risks in the Future."
Johannes Wessolly, MD, chief medical director, MHG (Germany), on: "Gut Heath: The New Era in Medical Spheres."
Mart Maiprasert, MD, anti-aging and regenerative medicine specialist (Thailand), on: "Why Choose Integrative Wellness & Functional Medicine, Not Just Conventional Medicine?"
Expert-led panels include: "A Functional Approach to Cancer Care with Precision Medicine" and
"Functional Medicine for a Future of Healthspanning."
High-ranking Thai government officials, including Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health, and Pornarit Chounchaisit and Dr. Kampol Sriwatanakul of the National Charter will discuss how Thailand is well-positioned to become a world leader in functional medicine.
"The Global Wellness Summit's motto is 'Joining Together. Shaping the Future.'—and we're excited to have joined with Miskawaan Health Group to create this high-level conversation on the future of functional medicine, a preventative, whole-person model that will become more important in healthcare and in the wellness world—whether at medical-wellness resorts or urban wellness centers," said Susie Ellis, chair and CEO of the GWS. "We've worked to bring the 'Spirit of the Summit' to this event: evidence-based content, a future-focused lens, a great speaker lineup, and amazing networking opportunities. Over the past decade, the mainstream medical community and even pharma companies have been more accepting of functional medicine. As consumers can be confused about what the term means, and with many different recent opinions about functional medicine, this Symposium is an opportunity to address challenges and opposing points of view in an open, transparent conversation that can chart the best way forward."
David Boehm, co-founder and CEO of MHG, added: "Anyone with an interest in integrative medicine, anti-aging and longevity science, preventative cardiology, cancer prevention and treatment, biohacking, nutrition—and generally, the future of health and wellness—will learn much from the experts and topics we've put together."
In-person attendance includes a networking lunch and evening cocktail reception. Virtual attendees can watch live or view all presentations on-demand post-event.
Early-bird pricing ends tomorrow, May 10. Register here.
The symposium is generously sponsored by the following companies:
IST Metz, a global leader in the manufacture of high-tech UV lamp and LED systems
Live Younger Now, a maker of patented, proprietary wellness products
Pacific Healthcare, a provider of medical and pharmaceutical products and services throughout Southeast Asia
RV Lab, Thailand's leading cancer screening lab and testing technology
The event is not-for-profit: all excess revenue will be donated to Childline Thailand Foundation.
Media may request complimentary in-person or virtual registration. Please contact: Metanee Promjai (Map), PR manager, Miskawaan Group: Metanee.p@miskawaanhealth.com or +66 (0) 959579090.
Global Wellness Summit contact: Beth McGroarty, beth.mcgroarty@globalwellnesssummit.com.
About the Global Wellness Summit — The Global Wellness Summit is the premier organization that brings together leaders and visionaries to positively shape the future of the $4.4 trillion global wellness economy. Its future-focused conference is held at a different global location each year and has traveled to the United States, Switzerland, Turkey, Bali, India, Morocco, Mexico, Austria, Italy and Singapore. GWS also hosts other virtual and in-person gatherings, including Wellness Master Classes, Wellness Sector Spotlights, Investor "Reverse Pitch" events and Symposia. The organization's annual Global Wellness Trends Report offers expert-based predictions on the future of wellness. The 2022 Summit will be held in Tel Aviv, Israel from October 31–November 3.
About Miskawaan Health Group: At the forefront of functional medicine, Miskawaan Health Group (MHG) is a global company dedicated to the practice of personalized, precise, integrated medicine based on the proven medical therapies of Dr. Johannes Wessolly. Recognizing the complexity of the human body as one biological system rather than a collection of organs, our doctors take a patient-centric approach rather than the traditional disease-centric focus. Our goal is to use natural, non-harmful therapies to maximize the inherent efficiency of the immune system. Whether your aims are preventative healthcare, enhancing athletic performance, disease support, or improving your quality of life, our doctors will help you outline a plan on how to achieve them. Miskawaan Integrated Cancer Care (MICC) incorporates the principles and practices of MHG and applies them in innovative ways to prevent and treat cancer. Miskawaan currently has six clinics globally: in Bangkok; Hong Kong; Koh Samui, Thailand; Phuket, Thailand; and Ludwigsburg, Germany.
Media Contact
Beth McGroarty, Global Wellness Summit, +1.213.300.0107, beth.mcgroarty@www.globalwellnesssummit.com
SOURCE Global Wellness Summit