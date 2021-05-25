BALTIMORE, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Alliance for Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare (AAIH) today announced the enrollment of multiple new members in Q1 2021, growing the organization to nearly 50 companies across the healthcare, life science, and technology industries. Joining on to support the advancement of AI in healthcare are Amicus Therapeutics, BioSig Technologies, CancerLinq, Celeris Therapeutics, Gain Therapeutics, Google, Hub Security, Lifebit, and Roche, joining founding members that include Recursion, Insilico Medicine, Valo and Janssen, the pharmaceutical companies of Johnson & Johnson.
Founded in 2018, AAIH is the leading international advocacy organization for the responsible adoption and application of AI/ML technologies across the healthcare umbrella. By bringing together stakeholders from industry, government, academia, and finance, AAIH seeks to foster changes that result in the best outcomes for patients.
"Over the last few years, we have seen almost limitless opportunities for AI to disrupt all points of the healthcare spectrum — from medical records to drug discovery. But we need to focus on where we can have the most tangible impact now and what to work towards in the long term," said Brandon Allgood, Ph.D., Chief AI Officer, Valo Health, and chairperson of AAIH. "We are excited to welcome such well-recognized thought leaders and look forward to hearing their perspectives on how we can make a more substantial impact in the use of AI technologies."
In 2021, AAIH established four primary focus areas as the most immediate priorities: (1) Data Access, Quality, and Usability; (2) Fairness and Equity in the Application of AI; (3) Establishing an Effective Regulatory Framework; (4) Data and Technology Standards for AI/ML. Working groups have been stood up and progress reports are planned throughout the remainder of the year. Those interested in participating should direct membership inquiries to info@theaaih.org.
In Summer 2021, AAIH will host its second annual "IMAGINE: AI + Healthcare Leadership Summit," which convenes global thought leaders to tackle key issues and elucidate promising opportunities towards the shared mission. For more information and to register for future updates on the summit, please visit our website.
For more information, please visit http://www.theaaih.org
