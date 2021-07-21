The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®) is the leading multimedia peer-reviewed journal dedicated to issues in managed care.

CRANBURY, N.J., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®), the leading multimedia peer-reviewed journal dedicated to issues in managed care, marks a new year and decade for its annual conference and is thrilled to celebrate the 10th annual Patient-Centered Oncology Care® (PCOC®) conference, marking 10 years of success and connecting hundreds of payers, providers and key stakeholders within the oncology health care space.

Speakers will engage in panel discussions on remote patient monitoring, precision oncology, clinical pathways and more.

"Celebrating the 10th anniversary of PCOC® represents a decade of the positive influence this conference has made on the oncology care industry," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of AJMC®. "PCOC® is committed to making profound connections between attendees and experts, and we look forward to fostering even more meaningful relations that lead to cutting-edge innovation for the next 10 years and beyond." 

Over the course of the 2-day event, featured speakers will engage in panel discussions on remote patient monitoring, precision oncology, clinical pathways and more. This fully interactive conference will follow a hybrid model offering participants the option to attend virtually or in-person, with a limited number of tickets available. The schedule for the 2-day event incorporates conference sessions and presentations from keynote speakers that will provide attendees with the most up-to-date information regarding the oncology care industry.

''Every year at PCOC® I look forward to being surprised by something that I did not expect. From our respective roles in cancer care delivery, it is easy to become comfortably focused upon the world that you know," said Dr. Joseph Alvarnas, co-chair of PCOC®. "PCOC® exposes me to views, ideas, innovations, and challenges in cancer care that I didn't know and couldn't easily grasp without the deep conversations and insights that make this meeting such a powerful forum.''

