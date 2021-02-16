MAUMEE, Ohio, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020.
Fourth Quarter Highlights:
- Company reported net income attributable to The Andersons of $16.0 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, and adjusted net income of $19.4 million, or $0.59 per diluted share.
- Trade reported pretax income of $28.3 million and adjusted pretax income of $29.3 million on improved merchandising results.
- Ethanol reported a pretax loss attributable to the company of $3.5 million that included a $6.6 million non-cash mark-to-market charge.
- Plant Nutrient completed its best year since 2014 as it recorded pretax income of $3.2 million for the quarter.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter of $85.0 million was comparable year over year despite significant pandemic impacts.
"I am very excited about the recent strong, demand-driven rally in grain and fertilizer markets and what it means for U.S. agriculture and The Andersons," said President and CEO Pat Bowe. "We have already participated in multi-year highs in grain elevation margins, and have benefited from strong export demand. Fertilizer demand was strong throughout the fourth quarter. With more planted corn acres in the forecast, it looks like strong fertilizer demand will continue."
"We improved our fourth quarter results modestly year over year, and our outlook for 2021 has improved," continued Bowe. "Our Trade income was up substantially on strong merchandising results from our diverse commodity portfolio, and Plant Nutrient's full-year results nearly doubled. Our Ethanol business benefited from the launch of our new high-protein feed products. Finally, Rail remained profitable despite weak railcar demand.
"We continue to benefit greatly from the complementary trading business we acquired in early 2019 and have since successfully integrated. We continue to focus on creating a leaner cost structure, having taken approximately $40 million of cost out of the business in the last two years. In addition to opportunities in the Trade and Plant Nutrient segments, a recovery in the ethanol and rail markets should lead to significant year-over-year increases in EBITDA. In short, we are pleased to see the strength in ag markets and look forward to better financial performance ahead."
$ in millions, except per share amounts
Q4 2020
Q4 2019
Variance
YTD 2020
YTD 2019
Variance
Pretax Income (Loss) Attributable to
$
24.1
$
21.4
$
2.7
$
(2.5)
$
31.4
$
(33.9)
Adjusted Pretax Income (Loss)
28.4
23.7
4.7
10.6
51.0
(40.4)
Trade2
29.3
17.6
11.7
28.9
37.6
(8.7)
Ethanol1,2
(3.5)
8.1
(11.6)
(25.4)
15.9
(41.3)
Plant Nutrient2
3.2
3.9
(0.7)
16.0
8.4
7.6
Rail2
2.0
4.5
(2.5)
5.5
15.1
(9.6)
Other2
(2.6)
(10.4)
7.8
(14.4)
(26.0)
11.6
Net Income Attributable to the
16.0
6.6
9.4
7.7
18.3
(10.6)
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to
19.4
18.4
1.0
2.9
43.0
(40.1)
Diluted EPS
0.48
0.19
0.29
0.23
0.55
(0.32)
Adjusted Diluted EPS2
0.59
0.55
0.04
0.09
1.30
(1.21)
EBITDA2
83.5
82.2
1.3
215.4
234.0
(18.6)
Adjusted EBITDA2
$
85.0
$
84.5
$
0.5
$
225.7
$
253.6
$
(27.9)
1
Reflects amounts attributable to the company and excludes losses attributable to the noncontrolling interests of $1.3 million in Q4 2020,
2
Non-GAAP financial measures; see appendix for explanations and reconciliations.
Cash, Liquidity and Long-Term Debt Management
"We continued to generate strong operating cash flows and remained disciplined in our capital spending during the fourth quarter," said Executive Vice President and CFO Brian Valentine. "We were well-prepared for the need for short-term working capital funding as commodity prices spiked during the quarter and into early 2021. We were pleased with the progress we made in 2020 to reduce long-term debt, which remains a priority."
The company generated $74.6 million and $73.0 million in cash from operations before working capital changes during the fourth quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively. For the full years 2020 and 2019, the company generated $200.9 million and $192.6 million in cash from operations before working capital changes, respectively.
The company spent $16.6 million net of proceeds from asset sales on capital projects during the fourth quarter and spent $86.8 million net of proceeds from asset sales for the full year 2020, well beneath its self-imposed $100 million ceiling.
Working capital, readily marketable inventory and short-term debt each increased year over year due to the significant increase in commodity prices. While the company has been able to maintain adequate liquidity, it recently increased its short-term borrowing capacity by $250 million to further ensure adequate liquidity and accommodate further volatility and related opportunities in 2021.
Finally, despite all the challenges it faced during 2020, the company reduced long-term debt by approximately $100 million and remains focused on additional reductions of $200 to $250 million by the end of 2023.
Fourth Quarter Segment Overview
Trade Records Higher Results Driven by Continued Strong Merchandising Income
Trade recorded pretax income of $28.3 million and adjusted pretax income of $29.3 million for the quarter, a significant improvement compared to a pretax loss of $19.9 million and adjusted pretax income of $17.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The primary difference between reported and adjusted income in 2019 was attributable to approximately $40 million in asset and investment impairment charges.
Income from commodity merchandising rose by more than one-third year over year, besting an already strong performance in the fourth quarter of 2019. The performance of the segment's asset-based businesses declined, as income from both storing and handling grain decreased.
Trade's fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA was $45.8 million, up approximately 23 percent over fourth quarter 2019 adjusted EBITDA of $37.2 million. Its full year adjusted EBITDA decreased from $123.4 million in 2019 to $95.5 million in 2020, primarily as a result of fewer wheat opportunities and the remaining impact of the poor 2019 harvest in the Eastern Corn Belt.
Ethanol Results Decline on Big Decrease in Crush Margins and Large Mark-to-Market Charge
The Ethanol segment reported a pretax loss attributable to the company of $3.5 million in the fourth quarter compared to adjusted pretax income attributable to the company of $8.1 million in the same period in 2019.
Production volumes in the quarter were flat year over year. The business benefited from execution of its high-protein feed strategy as well as higher DDG and corn oil prices. The ethanol and vegetable oil trading businesses also posted comparatively better results due to improved margins and higher volumes.
Ethanol board crush margins were 25 cents lower year over year and were driven by rising corn prices that were only partially mitigated by higher ethanol prices. Strong operating performance at the plants helped offset the impact of the lower crush margins. The segment also recorded a $6.6 million non-cash, mark-to-market charge during the quarter that is expected to reverse in 2021.
Ethanol recorded adjusted EBITDA of $16.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, down from 2019 fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA of $25.9 million.
Plant Nutrient Closes out Strong Year; Rail Records Modest Income
Plant Nutrient recorded adjusted pretax income of $3.2 million in the fourth quarter compared to adjusted pretax income of $3.9 million in the same period of the prior year. Tons sold were up across all major product lines, but especially in Ag Supply Chain. Margin per ton declined moderately, most notably in Engineered Granules. The business continued to benefit from disciplined working capital and expense management.
Plant Nutrient's current quarter adjusted EBITDA was $10.8 million compared to 2019 fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA of $11.5 million. For the full year, Plant Nutrient recorded adjusted EBITDA of $47.2 million in 2020 and $42.3 million in 2019 as planting and harvest conditions were much improved year over year.
Rail recorded adjusted fourth quarter pretax income of $2.0 million compared to $4.5 million of adjusted pretax income in the same period of the prior year. Lower income from railcar sales accounted for the majority of the shortfall.
Rail's fourth quarter 2020 adjusted EBITDA was $13.5 million compared to fourth quarter 2019 adjusted EBITDA of $17.6 million. Full-year 2020 EBITDA was $55.7 million, a 15 percent decrease from 2019 results, primarily due to lower leasing income.
Full-Year Provision for Income Taxes Includes CARES Act Benefits
The company's full-year income tax provision included additional CARES Act tax benefits of approximately $14.8 million, or $0.44 per diluted share. The company has excluded these benefits from its adjusted net income. At year-end, the company had received $1.7 million of an anticipated total of $39.3 million in CARES Act refunds. The company expects to receive the remaining $37.6 million in 2021, and has removed that amount from cash from operations before working capital changes.
The company's reported effective income tax rate continued to be substantially impacted by the income or loss earned by the noncontrolling interests, which may result in highly variable effective tax rates in future periods.
Fourth quarter and full-year 2019 income tax provisions included tax expense of approximately $8.0 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, related to nondeductible Canadian losses on the company's investment in Thompsons Limited that it excluded from its adjusted net income. In addition, the company's fourth quarter 2019 income tax provision included a tax benefit of approximately $2.7 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for federal research and development income tax credits.
Conference Call
The company will host a webcast on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at 11 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, to discuss its performance and provide its updated outlook for 2021. To access the call, please dial 866-439-8514 or 678-509-7568 (participant passcode is 9267363). It is recommended that you call 10 minutes before the conference call begins.
To access the webcast, click on the link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cintwfki. Complete the four fields as directed and click Submit. A replay of the call will be available at www.andersonsinc.com under the heading "Investors."
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Without limitation, these risks include economic, weather and regulatory conditions, competition, the COVID-19 pandemic and the risk factors set forth from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which the financial information and its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct.
Non-GAAP Measures
This release contains non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes that pretax income attributable to The Andersons, adjusted pretax income attributable to the company, net income attributable to the company, adjusted net income attributable to the company, adjusted diluted earnings per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and cash from operations before working capital changes provide additional information to investors and others about its operations, allowing an evaluation of underlying operating performance and better period-to-period comparability. The above measures are not and should not be considered as alternatives to pretax income, net income, net income per share and cash provided by (used in) operating activities as determined by generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of the GAAP to non-GAAP measures may be found within this press release and the financial tables provided herein.
Company Description
Founded in 1947 in Maumee, Ohio, The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity trading, ethanol, plant nutrient and rail sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons strives to provide extraordinary service to its customers, help its employees improve, support its communities and increase the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.
The Andersons, Inc.
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
(in thousands, except per share data)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Sales and merchandising revenues
$
2,542,917
$
1,885,603
$
8,208,436
$
8,170,191
Cost of sales and merchandising revenues
2,409,226
1,747,244
7,803,514
7,652,299
Gross profit
133,691
138,359
404,922
517,892
Operating, administrative and general expenses
105,792
109,457
399,207
436,842
Asset impairment
—
38,131
—
41,212
Interest expense, net
13,292
14,078
51,275
59,691
Other income, net:
Equity in earnings (loss) of affiliates, net
410
(4,992)
638
(7,359)
Gain from remeasurement of equity method investments, net
—
36,287
—
35,214
Other income, net
7,751
12,387
20,448
20,109
Income (loss) before income taxes
22,768
20,375
(24,474)
28,111
Income tax expense (benefit)
8,119
14,708
(10,259)
13,051
Net income (loss)
14,649
5,667
(14,215)
15,060
Net loss attributable to the noncontrolling interests
(1,342)
(982)
(21,925)
(3,247)
Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc.
$
15,991
$
6,649
$
7,710
$
18,307
Per common share:
Basic earnings attributable to The Andersons, Inc.
$
0.48
$
0.20
$
0.23
$
0.56
Diluted earnings attributable to The Andersons, Inc.
$
0.48
$
0.19
$
0.23
$
0.55
The Andersons, Inc.
(in thousands)
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Assets
Current assets:
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
29,123
$
54,895
Accounts receivable, net
659,834
536,367
Inventories
1,300,693
1,170,536
Commodity derivative assets - current
320,706
107,863
Other current assets
106,053
75,681
Total current assets
2,416,409
1,945,342
Other assets:
Goodwill
135,709
135,360
Other intangible assets, net
142,940
175,312
Right of use assets, net
56,031
76,401
Other assets, net
49,907
45,610
Total other assets
384,587
432,683
Rail assets leased to others, net
591,946
584,298
Property, plant and equipment, net
879,179
938,418
Total assets
$
4,272,121
$
3,900,741
Liabilities and equity
Current liabilities:
Short-term debt
$
403,703
$
147,031
Trade and other payables
957,683
873,081
Customer prepayments and deferred revenue
180,160
133,585
Commodity derivative liabilities – current
146,990
46,942
Current maturities of long-term debt
75,475
62,899
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
167,671
176,381
Total current liabilities
1,931,682
1,439,919
Long-term lease liabilities
37,177
51,091
Long-term debt, less current maturities
916,540
1,016,248
Deferred income taxes
170,147
146,155
Other long-term liabilities
55,915
51,673
Total liabilities
3,111,461
2,705,086
Total equity
1,160,660
1,195,655
Total liabilities and equity
$
4,272,121
$
3,900,741
The Andersons, Inc.
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
Operating Activities
Net income (loss)
$
14,649
$
5,667
$
(14,215)
$
15,060
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by (used in)
Depreciation and amortization
47,471
47,770
188,638
146,166
Bad debt expense
(1,007)
392
7,042
4,007
Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliates, net of dividends
(410)
4,777
(638)
7,671
Loss (gain) on sales of assets, net
825
(7,164)
(37)
(7,063)
Gains on sales of Rail assets and related leases, net
(474)
(2,607)
(649)
(4,122)
Stock based compensation expense
2,441
4,592
10,183
16,229
Deferred income tax
4,469
16,785
26,386
5,114
Inventory write-down
743
—
11,676
—
Asset impairment
—
38,131
—
41,212
Gain from remeasurement of equity method investments, net
—
(35,214)
—
(35,214)
Other
5,931
(97)
10,072
3,540
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(126,550)
(3,392)
(128,502)
1,487
Inventories
(539,761)
(407,198)
(139,499)
(1,578)
Commodity derivatives
(112,596)
(8,228)
(115,170)
21,714
Other assets
(18,865)
11,715
(53,208)
30,497
Payables and other accrued expenses
452,911
363,008
123,489
103,842
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
(270,223)
28,937
(74,432)
348,562
Investing Activities
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
—
47,042
—
(102,580)
Purchases of Rail assets
(1,481)
(36,813)
(27,739)
(105,254)
Proceeds from sale of Rail assets
2,303
8,908
10,077
18,090
Purchases of property, plant and equipment and capitalized software
(17,733)
(39,872)
(77,147)
(165,223)
Proceeds from sale of assets and businesses
524
29,766
11,112
30,617
Purchase of investments
(210)
—
(3,059)
(1,490)
Other
—
808
—
808
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(16,597)
9,839
(86,756)
(325,032)
Financing Activities
Net change in short-term borrowings
299,154
7,638
254,971
(278,824)
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
258,000
110,896
471,906
922,594
Payments of long-term debt
(249,017)
(114,597)
(559,711)
(608,483)
Proceeds from noncontrolling interest owner
2,082
—
8,575
4,714
Distributions to noncontrolling interest owner
—
—
(10,322)
—
Payments of debt issuance costs
(648)
(912)
(898)
(6,561)
Dividends paid
(5,770)
(5,547)
(23,004)
(22,118)
Other
(1,078)
(1,028)
(5,221)
(2,615)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
302,723
(3,550)
136,296
8,707
Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(473)
(1,630)
(880)
65
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
15,430
33,596
(25,772)
32,302
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
13,693
21,299
54,895
22,593
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
29,123
$
54,895
$
29,123
$
54,895
The Andersons, Inc.
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
(in thousands, except per share data)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc.
$
15,991
$
6,649
$
7,710
$
18,307
Items impacting other income, net of tax:
Transaction related stock compensation
946
1,998
4,206
9,337
Severance costs
528
—
6,091
—
Termination of interest rate derivatives and debt fees
2,849
—
2,849
—
One time acquisition costs
—
2,158
—
8,007
Asset impairment including equity method investments
—
43,097
—
46,178
Gain from remeasurement of equity method investments, net
—
(36,287)
—
(35,214)
Gain on sales of assets
—
(8,646)
—
(8,646)
Income tax impact of adjustments (a)
(962)
9,386
(17,924)
5,051
Total adjusting items, net of tax
3,361
11,706
(4,778)
24,713
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc.
$
19,352
$
18,355
$
2,932
$
43,020
Diluted earnings (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc.
$
0.48
$
0.19
$
0.23
$
0.55
Impact on diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
0.11
$
0.36
$
(0.14)
$
0.75
Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
0.59
$
0.55
$
0.09
$
1.30
(a)
Income tax adjustments include $(14.8) million due to CARES Act benefits and certain discrete items in 2020 year to date. Quarter to date income
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the Andersons, Inc. reflects reported net income (loss) available to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders after the removal of specified items described above. Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share reflects the fully diluted EPS of The Andersons, Inc. after removal of the effect on EPS as reported of specified items described above. Management believes that Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc. and Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share are useful measures of The Andersons, Inc. performance as they provide investors additional information about the operations of the company allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and better comparability to previous periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace or be alternatives to Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc. and Diluted earnings attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders as reported, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or any other measures of operating results under GAAP. Earnings amounts described above have been divided by the company's average number of diluted shares outstanding for each respective period in order to arrive at an adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share amount for each specified item.
The Andersons, Inc.
(in thousands)
Trade
Ethanol
Plant
Rail
Other
Total
Three months ended December 31, 2020
Net income (loss)
$
28,337
$
(4,795)
$
3,187
$
(867)
$
(11,213)
$
14,649
Interest expense (income)
5,350
1,553
1,270
5,459
(340)
13,292
Tax provision
—
—
—
—
8,119
8,119
Depreciation and amortization
11,149
19,438
6,386
8,903
1,595
47,471
EBITDA
44,836
16,196
10,843
13,495
(1,839)
83,531
Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:
Transaction related stock compensation
946
—
—
—
—
946
Severance Costs
—
—
—
—
528
528
Total adjusting items
946
—
—
—
528
1,474
Adjusted EBITDA
$
45,782
$
16,196
$
10,843
$
13,495
$
(1,311)
$
85,005
Three months ended December 31, 2019
Net income (loss)
$
(19,938)
$
42,098
$
4,625
$
4,461
$
(25,579)
$
5,667
Interest expense (income)
6,103
2,175
1,476
4,415
(91)
14,078
Tax provision
—
—
—
—
14,708
14,708
Depreciation and amortization
13,450
16,633
6,207
8,745
2,735
47,770
EBITDA
(385)
60,906
12,308
17,621
(8,227)
82,223
Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:
Acquisition costs
833
1,325
—
—
—
2,158
Transaction related stock compensation
1,998
—
—
—
—
1,998
Asset impairments including equity method investments
40,420
—
2,175
—
502
43,097
Gain from remeasurement of equity method investments, net
—
(36,287)
—
—
—
(36,287)
Gain on sales of assets
(5,702)
—
(2,944)
—
—
(8,646)
Total adjusting items
37,549
(34,962)
(769)
—
502
2,320
Adjusted EBITDA
$
37,164
$
25,944
$
11,539
$
17,621
$
(7,725)
$
84,543
(in thousands)
Trade
Ethanol
Plant
Rail
Other
Total
Twelve months ended December 31, 2020
Net income (loss)
$
24,687
$
(47,338)
$
16,015
$
2,607
$
(10,186)
$
(14,215)
Interest expense (income)
21,974
7,461
5,805
17,491
(1,456)
51,275
Tax benefit
—
—
—
—
(10,259)
(10,259)
Depreciation and amortization
44,627
73,224
25,407
35,573
9,807
188,638
EBITDA
91,288
33,347
47,227
55,671
(12,094)
215,439
Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:
Transaction related stock compensation
4,206
—
—
—
—
4,206
Severance Costs
—
—
—
—
6,091
6,091
Total adjusting items
4,206
—
—
—
6,091
10,297
Adjusted EBITDA
$
95,494
$
33,347
$
47,227
$
55,671
$
(6,003)
$
225,736
Twelve months ended December 31, 2019
Net income (loss)
$
(17,328)
$
47,660
$
9,159
$
15,090
$
(39,521)
$
15,060
Interest expense (income)
34,843
943
7,954
16,486
(535)
59,691
Tax provision
—
—
—
—
13,051
13,051
Depreciation and amortization
50,973
23,727
25,985
34,122
11,359
146,166
EBITDA
68,488
72,330
43,098
65,698
(15,646)
233,968
Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:
Acquisition costs
6,682
1,325
—
—
—
8,007
Transaction related stock compensation
9,337
—
—
—
—
9,337
Asset impairments including equity method investments
43,501
—
2,175
—
502
46,178
Gain from remeasurement of equity method investments, net
1,073
(36,287)
—
—
—
(35,214)
Gain on sales of assets
(5,702)
—
(2,944)
—
—
(8,646)
Total adjusting items
54,891
(34,962)
(769)
—
502
19,662
Adjusted EBITDA
$
123,379
$
37,368
$
42,329
$
65,698
$
(15,144)
$
253,630
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before taxes, interest, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted for specified items. The Company calculates adjusted EBITDA by removing the impact of specified items and adding back the amounts of interest expense, tax expense and depreciation and amortization to net income (loss). Management believes that adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
The Andersons, Inc.
(in thousands)
Trade
Ethanol
Plant
Rail
Other
Total
Three months ended December 31, 2020
Sales and merchandising revenues
$
1,979,272
$
373,517
$
155,514
$
34,614
$
—
$
2,542,917
Gross profit
90,796
2,562
30,623
9,710
—
133,691
Equity in earnings of affiliates, net
410
—
—
—
—
410
Other income, net
5,089
1,330
339
342
651
7,751
Income (loss) before income taxes
28,337
(4,795)
3,187
(867)
(3,094)
22,768
Loss attributable to the noncontrolling interests
—
(1,342)
—
—
—
(1,342)
Income (loss) before income taxes attributable
$
28,337
$
(3,453)
$
3,187
$
(867)
$
(3,094)
$
24,110
Adjustments to income (loss) before income
946
—
—
2,849
528
4,323
Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes
$
29,283
$
(3,453)
$
3,187
$
1,982
$
(2,566)
$
28,433
Three months ended December 31, 2019
Sales and merchandising revenues
$
1,391,151
$
312,860
$
138,182
$
43,410
$
—
$
1,885,603
Gross profit
87,652
12,594
23,521
14,592
—
138,359
Equity in losses of affiliates, net
(4,992)
—
—
—
—
(4,992)
Other income, net (c)
8,365
36,503
3,256
191
359
48,674
Income (loss) before income taxes
(19,938)
42,098
4,625
4,461
(10,871)
20,375
Loss attributable to the noncontrolling interests
—
(982)
—
—
—
(982)
Income (loss) before income taxes
$
(19,938)
$
43,080
$
4,625
$
4,461
$
(10,871)
$
21,357
Adjustments to income (loss) before income
37,549
(34,962)
(769)
—
502
2,320
Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes
$
17,611
$
8,118
$
3,856
$
4,461
$
(10,369)
$
23,677
(a)
Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and merchandising
(b)
Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes can be found in the
(c)
Gain from remeasurement of equity method investment within the Ethanol segment is included in Other income, net for the three months ended
(in thousands)
Trade
Ethanol
Plant
Rail
Other
Total
Twelve months ended December 31, 2020
Sales and merchandising revenues
$
6,141,402
$
1,260,259
$
662,959
$
143,816
$
—
$
8,208,436
Gross profit
278,216
(18,267)
106,248
38,725
—
404,922
Equity in earnings of affiliates, net
638
—
—
—
—
638
Other income, net
11,954
2,795
1,274
2,885
1,540
20,448
Income (loss) before income taxes
24,687
(47,338)
16,015
2,607
(20,445)
(24,474)
Loss attributable to the noncontrolling interests
—
(21,925)
—
—
—
(21,925)
Income (loss) before income taxes
$
24,687
$
(25,413)
$
16,015
$
2,607
$
(20,445)
$
(2,549)
Adjustments to income (loss) before income
4,206
—
—
2,849
6,091
13,146
Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes
$
28,893
$
(25,413)
$
16,015
$
5,456
$
(14,354)
$
10,597
Twelve months ended December 31, 2019
Sales and merchandising revenues
$
6,144,526
$
1,211,997
$
646,730
$
166,938
$
—
$
8,170,191
Gross profit
329,096
32,567
99,104
57,125
—
517,892
Equity in losses of affiliates, net
(6,835)
(524)
—
—
—
(7,359)
Other income, net (c)
10,070
37,199
4,903
1,583
1,568
55,323
Income (loss) before income taxes
(17,328)
47,660
9,159
15,090
(26,470)
28,111
Loss attributable to the noncontrolling interests
—
(3,247)
—
—
—
(3,247)
Income (loss) before income taxes
$
(17,328)
$
50,907
$
9,159
$
15,090
$
(26,470)
$
31,358
Adjustments to income (loss) before income
54,891
(34,962)
(769)
—
502
19,662
Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes
$
37,563
$
15,945
$
8,390
$
15,090
$
(25,968)
$
51,020
(a)
Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and merchandising
(b)
Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes can be found in the
(c)
Gains and losses from remeasurements of equity method investments within the Ethanol and Trade segments are included in Other income, net for
The Andersons, Inc.
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
(in thousands, except per share data)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$
(270,223)
$
28,937
$
(74,432)
$
348,562
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable
(126,550)
(3,392)
(128,502)
1,487
Inventories
(539,761)
(407,198)
(139,499)
(1,578)
Commodity derivatives
(112,596)
(8,228)
(115,170)
21,714
Other assets
(18,865)
11,715
(53,208)
30,497
Payables and accrued expenses
452,911
363,008
123,489
103,842
Total changes in operating assets and liabilities
(344,861)
(44,095)
(312,890)
155,962
Less: changes in CARES Act tax refund receivable
—
—
(37,564)
—
Cash from operations before working capital changes
$
74,638
$
73,032
$
200,894
$
192,600
Cash from operations before working capital changes is defined as cash provided by (used in) operating activities before the impact of changes
