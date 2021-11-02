The Andersons, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/The Andersons, Inc.)

The Andersons, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/The Andersons, Inc.)

 By The Andersons, Inc.

MAUMEE, Ohio, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter Highlights:

  • Company reported net income attributable to The Andersons from continuing operations of $13.9 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, and adjusted net income from continuing operations of $5.2 million, or $0.15 per diluted share
  • Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $56.3 million for the quarter, an increase of $9.3 million, or 20%, year over year; trailing twelve month adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $294.0 million
  • Trade reported all-time record earnings with pretax income of $42.0 million and adjusted pretax income of $27.6 million on continued merchandising opportunities and strong elevation margins
  • Completed strategic sale of Rail leasing assets and used proceeds to reduce debt

"I'm pleased with our third quarter, particularly the record results of our Trade Group business. We benefited from outstanding execution by our team, strong demand, and relatively low grain stocks - including growth in new markets, such as renewable diesel and supply chain extensions with our new Swiss trading office. We continue to identify opportunities in these volatile markets and remain focused on an anticipated large 2021 harvest. Harvest in the corn belt is progressing and we are pleased that storage income has returned to the wheat and corn markets," said President and CEO Pat Bowe

"Ethanol margins have strengthened through the fall maintenance season and U.S. stocks are low at this time. We are focused on risk management and effective hedging and continue to see strong returns from co-products, particularly distillers' corn oil," added Bowe. "We anticipate strong fourth quarter margins in Ethanol. Plant Nutrient followed up a great first half with a third quarter loss, which was in line with our expectations for this seasonal business. Fertilizer prices and farm income both remain high. We continue to receive good support from our suppliers in this time of tight stocks. Our teams are executing well and remain focused on customer needs and operational excellence." 

"Lastly, I want to comment on the sale of our Rail leasing business that was announced on August 16," stated Bowe. "This strategic sale allowed us to strengthen our balance sheet and focus on investing in our core agriculture businesses. We completed the acquisition of Capstone Commodities on October 1 which helps to expand our supply chain presence to southwestern U.S. dairy customers. We continue to evaluate organic growth projects in grain, renewable fuels, and fertilizer as well as potential acquisitions and investments, with the goal of growing our ag supply chain and renewable fuels businesses while reducing our carbon footprint."

$ in millions, except per share amounts     









Q3 2021

Q3 2020

Variance

YTD 2021

YTD 2020

Variance

Pretax Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company1,2

$

17.9



$

(5.6)



$

23.5



$

85.0



$

(30.1)



$

115.1



Adjusted Pretax Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company1,2

6.3



(1.5)



7.8



74.1



(21.3)



95.4



     Trade1

27.6



6.9



20.7



56.0



(0.4)



56.4



     Ethanol

(3.6)



1.1



(4.7)



22.8



(22.0)



44.8



     Plant Nutrient

(5.8)



(5.4)



(0.4)



26.7



12.8



13.9



     Other1

(11.8)



(4.1)



(7.7)



(31.4)



(11.8)



(19.6)



Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company2

13.9



(1.5)



15.4



66.9



(11.5)



78.4



Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company1,2

5.2



(2.9)



8.1



58.8



(19.6)



78.4



Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)2

0.41



(0.04)



0.45



1.99



(0.35)



2.34



Adjusted Diluted EPS1,2

0.15



(0.08)



0.23



1.75



(0.60)



2.35



EBITDA1,2

67.9



42.9



25.0



233.4



89.7



143.7



Adjusted EBITDA1,2

$

56.3



$

47.0



$

9.3



$

222.5



$

98.6



$

123.9





1 Non-GAAP financial measures; see appendix for explanations and reconciliations. 2 Measure represents only continuing operations of the Company.

Liquidity and Cash Management

"We generated cash flow from operations before working capital changes of $55.6 million for the third quarter and $237.7 million for the year to date," said Executive Vice President and CFO Brian Valentine. "This strong cash flow, combined with proceeds from the sale of assets, has enabled us to reduce long-term debt by over $300 million since the start of the year. We remain disciplined with capital allocation while ensuring that we are adequately maintaining our physical assets. Short-term borrowings at the end of the quarter have been significantly reduced to $281.2 million from the $915.2 million balance at the close of our first quarter, which is our typical seasonal high. We are now below our key target of 2.5x long-term debt to adjusted EBITDA and have capacity available for growth in our core agricultural businesses."

Readily marketable inventories of $700 million at September 30 are a significant increase from the prior year and reflects the overall inflation in commodity prices. The company invested $19.8 million on capital projects for its continuing operations in the quarter. The company expects to invest approximately $85 million in 2021 in its continuing operations.  In addition, the company received proceeds of $543 million from the sale of its Rail leasing business and other assets. A portion of these proceeds were used to retire long-term debt and reduce outstanding short-term borrowings.

Third Quarter Segment Overview

Record Trade Results Driven by Elevation Margins and Merchandising Income Result in $20.7 Million Year-Over-Year Improvement

The Trade segment had record adjusted pretax income of $27.6 million for the quarter compared to adjusted pretax income of $6.9 million in the third quarter of 2020. The difference in reported and adjusted pretax income in both periods was attributable to stock compensation expense associated with the 2019 acquisition of Lansing Trade Group, as well as a gain on the sale of a grain asset location in 2021.

Strong elevation margins in Idaho and Louisiana grain assets led the significant quarter-over-quarter improvement. In addition, new merchandising businesses have added incremental gross profit and earnings. Good overall positioning, risk management, and execution has contributed to year-over-year improved performance.

Continued merchandising opportunities are expected throughout the fourth quarter. The harvest outlook remains strong despite delays caused by recent precipitation. A good third quarter wheat harvest accumulated more bushels than expected and an opportunity for storage income with carry in the wheat market. Relatively low stocks are expected to continue past harvest along with higher prices and strong elevation margins are expected to continue into 2022.

Trade's third quarter adjusted EBITDA was $43.9 million, nearly double the third quarter 2020 adjusted EBITDA of $22.3 million.

Ethanol Records a Pretax Loss of $3.6 Million on Higher Corn Basis; Co-Product Values and Trading Remain Strong

The Ethanol segment reported a pretax loss attributable to the company of $3.6 million in the third quarter compared to the pretax income attributable to the company of $1.1 million it realized in the same period in 2020.

The quarter-over-quarter decline was driven by higher corn basis at all five ethanol plants eroding any board crush margins. Partially offsetting the ethanol margin decline was increased high-protein feed values and continuing corn oil strength. Profitable third-party trading of ethanol, feed ingredients, and vegetable oil exceeded last year's third quarter. Stocks of ethanol are at very low levels leading to ethanol board crush margins that are positive into the first quarter and despite a projected seasonal slowdown in gasoline demand. Industry production increases are expected in response.

Sales volumes for ethanol, corn oil, and feed ingredients were up, driven by higher production and additional third-party sales from the trading business. Hedges on forward ethanol production are in place for a portion of expected production.  

Ethanol recorded EBITDA of $19.2 million in the third quarter of 2021, down $5.2 million from 2020 third quarter EBITDA of $24.4 million.

Plant Nutrient Results Nominally Lower than 2020

The Plant Nutrient segment posted a pretax loss of $5.8 million, compared to the pretax loss of $5.4 million last year. Gross profit for the group was up $1.4 million from good demand and strong margins in our agricultural product lines resulting from continued strength in both fertilizer prices and farmer income. High raw material costs and plant labor challenges lowered results for our turf and specialty products. Plant Nutrient's EBITDA was $1.8 million compared to 2020 third quarter EBITDA of $2.2 million.

Income Taxes; Corporate

The company has recorded income taxes from continuing operations at an effective rate of 24.7% for the third quarter and anticipates a full year effective rate of approximately 22%-25%.

Increases in corporate expense are due to variable incentive compensation and stranded costs from the sale of our Rail leasing business. 

Conference Call

The company will host a webcast on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, to discuss its performance and provide its updated outlook for 2021 and preliminary views for 2022. To access the call, please dial 866-439-8514 or 678-509-7568 (participant passcode is 5175137). It is recommended that you call 10 minutes before the conference call begins. 

To access the webcast, click on the link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/k9hpyhef. Complete the four fields as directed and click "Submit." A replay of the call can also be accessed under the heading "Investors" on the company's website at www.andersonsinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Without limitation, these risks include economic, weather and regulatory conditions, competition, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the risk factors set forth from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which the financial information and its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes that adjusted pretax income (loss) from continuing operations, pretax income (loss) attributable to the company from continuing operations, adjusted pretax income (loss) attributable to the company from continuing operations, adjusted net income attributable to the company from continuing operations, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (or EBITDA); EBITDA from continuing operations; adjusted EBITDA; adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations; and cash from operations before working capital changes provide additional information to investors and others about its operations, allowing an evaluation of underlying operating performance and liquidity and better period-to-period comparability. The above measures are not and should not be considered as alternatives to net income from continuing operations, pretax income from continuing operations or income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations, diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders from continuing operations and cash provided by (used in) operating activities as determined by generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of the GAAP to non-GAAP measures may be found within this press release and the financial tables provided herein.

Company Description

Founded in 1947 in Maumee, Ohio, The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity merchandising, biofuels, and plant nutrient sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons strives to provide extraordinary service to its customers, help its employees improve, support its communities, and increase the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.

 

The Andersons, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)





Three months ended

September 30,



Nine months ended

September 30,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2021



2020



2021



2020

Sales and merchandising revenues

$

2,998,824





$

1,885,586





$

8,829,348





$

5,556,317



Cost of sales and merchandising revenues

2,876,989





1,792,349





8,430,665





5,314,101



Gross profit

121,835





93,237





398,683





242,216



Operating, administrative and general expenses

110,275





92,610





312,833





277,363



Interest expense, net

8,799





6,853





28,848





25,951



Other income, net:















Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates, net

(250)





20





2,389





228



Other income, net

13,806





3,846





24,743





10,154



Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations

16,317





(2,360)





84,134





(50,716)



Income tax provision (benefit) from continuing operations

4,027





(4,148)





18,065





(18,628)



Net income (loss) from continuing operations

12,290





1,788





66,069





(32,088)



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

1,846





427





7,453





3,224



Net income (loss)

14,136





2,215





73,522





(28,864)



Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1,602)





3,273





(822)





(20,583)



Net income (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

$

15,738





$

(1,058)





$

74,344





$

(8,281)



















Earnings (loss) per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

common shareholders:















Basic earnings (loss):















Continuing operations

$

0.42





$

(0.04)





$

2.01





$

(0.35)



Discontinued operations

0.06





0.01





0.22





0.10





$

0.48





$

(0.03)





$

2.23





$

(0.25)



Diluted earnings (loss):















Continuing operations

$

0.41





$

(0.04)





$

1.99





$

(0.35)



Discontinued operations

0.05





0.01





0.22





0.10





$

0.46





$

(0.03)





$

2.21





$

(0.25)



 

The Andersons, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)



(in thousands)

September 30,

2021



December 31,

2020



September 30,

2020

Assets











Current assets:











  Cash and cash equivalents

$

216,874





$

29,123





$

13,693



  Accounts receivable, net

735,349





641,326





509,964



  Inventories

1,017,804





1,293,066





747,588



  Commodity derivative assets – current

409,647





320,706





140,065



  Current assets held-for-sale

26,561





32,659





45,132



  Other current assets

92,159





99,529





83,807



Total current assets

2,498,394





2,416,409





1,540,249



Other assets:











Goodwill

129,342





131,542





131,542



Other intangible assets, net

118,690





140,084





148,846



Right of use assets, net

50,270





33,387





33,547



Other assets held-for-sale

38,863





643,474





642,538



Other assets, net

74,923





46,914





44,738



Total other assets

412,088





995,401





1,001,211



Property, plant and equipment, net

797,660





860,311





870,151



Total assets

$

3,708,142





$

4,272,121





$

3,411,611















Liabilities and equity











Current liabilities:











  Short-term debt

$

281,199





$

403,703





$

100,405



  Trade and other payables

825,923





954,809





635,206



  Customer prepayments and deferred revenue

147,225





178,226





47,906



  Commodity derivative liabilities – current

78,702





146,990





79,159



  Current maturities of long-term debt

106,255





69,366





62,499



  Accrued taxes

97,215





17,465





15,178



  Current liabilities held-for-sale

13,427





25,277





27,996



  Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

173,215





135,846





128,187



Total current liabilities

1,723,161





1,931,682





1,096,536



Long-term lease liabilities

31,332





19,835





19,216



Long-term debt, less current maturities

542,821





886,453





717,198



Deferred income taxes

79,636





170,147





163,454



Other long-term liabilities held-for-sale

13,592





48,096





221,334



Other long-term liabilities

81,587





55,248





56,646



Total liabilities

2,472,129





3,111,461





2,274,384



Total equity

1,236,013





1,160,660





1,137,227



Total liabilities and equity

$

3,708,142





$

4,272,121





$

3,411,611



 

The Andersons, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)





Nine months ended September 30,

 (in thousands)

2021



2020

Operating Activities







Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$

66,069





$

(32,088)



Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

7,453





3,224



Net income (loss)

73,522





(28,864)



Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash (used in) provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

142,137





141,167



Bad debt (recovery) expense, net

(2,182)





8,049



Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of dividends

(2,389)





(228)



Gain on sale of business from continuing operations

(14,619)







Loss on sale of business from discontinued operations

1,491







Gain on sales of assets, net

(6,505)





(1,037)



Stock-based compensation expense

6,727





7,742



Deferred federal income tax

(93,725)





21,917



Inventory write down

3,399





10,933



Other

7,005





4,141



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

(89,902)





(1,952)



Inventories

266,865





400,262



Commodity derivatives

(158,741)





(2,574)



Other assets

(3,357)





(34,343)



Payables and other accrued expenses

(10,659)





(329,422)



Net cash provided by operating activities

119,067





195,791



Investing Activities







Purchases of property, plant and equipment and capitalized software

(52,730)





(59,414)



Proceeds from sale of assets

3,999





8,121



Purchases of investments

(5,993)





(2,849)



Proceeds from sale of business from continuing operations

18,130





2,467



Proceeds from sale of business from discontinued operations

543,102







Purchases of Rail assets

(6,039)





(26,258)



Proceeds from sale of Rail assets

18,705





7,774



Other

349







Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

519,523





(70,159)



Financing Activities







Net payments under lines of credit

(324,279)





(44,183)



Proceeds from issuance of short-term debt

608,250







Payments of short-term debt

(408,250)







Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

186,800





213,906



Payments of long-term debt

(485,527)





(310,694)



Contributions from noncontrolling interest owner

4,655





6,493



Distributions to noncontrolling interest owner

(25)





(10,322)



Payments of debt issuance costs

(2,059)





(250)



Dividends paid

(17,503)





(17,234)



Other

(12,709)





(4,143)



Net cash used in financing activities

(450,647)





(166,427)



Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

(192)





(407)



Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

187,751





(41,202)



Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

29,123





54,895



Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

216,874





$

13,693



 

The Andersons, Inc.

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

A non-GAAP financial measure

(unaudited)





Three months ended

September 30,



Nine months ended

September 30,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2021



2020



2021



2020

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$

12,290





$

1,788





$

66,069





$

(32,088)



Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1,602)





3,273





(822)





(20,583)



Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

13,892





(1,485)





66,891





(11,505)



Items impacting other income, net of tax:















Transaction related stock compensation

243





912





1,000





3,260



Gain on sale of a business

(14,619)









(14,619)







Loss on cost method investment

2,784









2,784







Severance costs





3,222









5,563



Income tax impact of adjustments (a)

2,898





(5,511)





2,709





(16,962)



Total adjusting items, net of tax

(8,694)





(1,377)





(8,126)





(8,139)



Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

$

5,198





$

(2,862)





$

58,765





$

(19,644)



















Diluted earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders

$

0.41





$

(0.04)





$

1.99





$

(0.35)



















Impact on diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations

$

(0.26)





$

(0.04)





$

(0.24)





$

(0.25)



Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) from continuing operations per share

$

0.15





$

(0.08)





$

1.75





$

(0.60)



(a) Prior year income tax adjustments include $(4.5) million and $(14.8) million due to CARES Act benefits for the quarter and year ended September 30, 2020, respectively.



Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. reflects reported net income (loss) from continuing operations available to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders after the removal of specified items described above. Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) from continuing operations per share reflects the fully diluted EPS of The Andersons, Inc. after removal of the effect on EPS as reported of specified items described above. Management believes that Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. and Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) from continuing operations per share are useful measures of The Andersons, Inc. performance as they provide investors additional information about the operations of the company allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and better comparability to previous periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace or be alternatives to Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc. and Diluted earnings attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders as reported, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or any other measures of operating results under GAAP. Earnings amounts described above have been divided by the company's average number of diluted shares outstanding for each respective period in order to arrive at an adjusted diluted earnings (loss) from continuing operations per share amount for each specified item.

 

The Andersons, Inc.

Segment Data

(unaudited)



(in thousands)

Trade



Ethanol



Plant

Nutrient



Other



Total

Three months ended September 30, 2021



















Sales and merchandising revenues

$

2,242,131





$

614,637





$

142,056





$





$

2,998,824



Gross profit

98,196





5,751





17,888









121,835



Operating, administrative and general expenses

67,590





10,014





22,883





9,788





110,275



Other income (loss), net

16,886





683





309





(4,072)





13,806



Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations

41,999





(5,238)





(5,832)





(14,612)





16,317



Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests





(1,602)













(1,602)



Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations attributable to

The Andersons, Inc. (a)

$

41,999





$

(3,636)





$

(5,832)





$

(14,612)





$

17,919



Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations (b)

(14,376)













2,784





(11,592)



Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a)

$

27,623





$

(3,636)





$

(5,832)





$

(11,828)





$

6,327























Three months ended September 30, 2020



















Sales and merchandising revenues

$

1,432,922





$

349,957





$

102,707





$





$

1,885,586



Gross profit

65,572





11,169





16,496









93,237



Operating, administrative and general expenses

58,385





5,650





21,175





7,400





92,610



Other income (loss), net

3,114





553





579





(400)





3,846



Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations

5,941





4,421





(5,387)





(7,335)





(2,360)



Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests





3,273













3,273



Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations attributable to

The Andersons, Inc. (a)

$

5,941





$

1,148





$

(5,387)





$

(7,335)





$

(5,633)



Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations (b)

912













3,222





4,134



Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a)

$

6,853





$

1,148





$

(5,387)





$

(4,113)





$

(1,499)



(a) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and merchandising revenues plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and long-term assets and is reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income.

(b) Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes can be found in the Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA table.

 

The Andersons, Inc.

Segment Data (continued)

(unaudited)























(in thousands)

Trade



Ethanol



Plant

Nutrient



Other



Total

Nine months ended September 30, 2021



















Sales and merchandising revenues

$

6,522,508





$

1,674,123





$

632,717





$





$

8,829,348



Gross profit

248,584





48,950





101,149









398,683



Operating, administrative and general expenses

186,035





23,247





72,850





30,701





312,833



Other income (loss), net

24,439





2,048





1,745





(3,489)





24,743



Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations

69,631





21,999





26,686





(34,182)





84,134



Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests





(822)













(822)



Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations attributable to

The Andersons, Inc. (a)

$

69,631





$

22,821





$

26,686





$

(34,182)





$

84,956



Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations (b)

(13,619)













2,784





(10,835)



Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a)

$

56,012





$

22,821





$

26,686





$

(31,398)





$

74,121























Nine months ended September 30, 2020



















Sales and merchandising revenues

$

4,162,130





$

886,742





$

507,445





$





$

5,556,317



Gross profit

187,420





(20,829)





75,625









242,216



Operating, administrative and general expenses

181,539





17,271





59,197





19,356





277,363



Other income (loss), net

6,865





1,465





935





889





10,154



Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations

(3,650)





(42,543)





12,828





(17,351)





(50,716)



Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests





(20,583)













(20,583)



Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations attributable to

The Andersons, Inc. (a)

$

(3,650)





$

(21,960)





$

12,828





$

(17,351)





$

(30,133)



Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations (b)

3,260













5,563





8,823



Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a)

$

(390)





$

(21,960)





$

12,828





$

(11,788)





$

(21,310)



(a) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and merchandising revenues plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and long-term assets and is reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income.

(b) Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes can be found in the Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA table.

 

The Andersons, Inc.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA)

A non-GAAP financial measure

(unaudited)





Continuing Operations



Discontinued

Operations



Total

Company

(in thousands)

Trade



 Ethanol



 Plant

Nutrient



 Other



 Total



Rail



Three months ended September 30, 2021



























Net income (loss)

$

41,999





$

(5,238)





$

(5,832)





$

(18,639)





$

12,290





$

1,846





$

14,136



Interest expense (income)

5,243





1,658





1,146





752





8,799





2,139





10,938



Tax provision (benefit)













4,027





4,027





(2,777)





1,250



Depreciation and amortization

11,037





22,811





6,508





2,455





42,811





4,172





46,983



EBITDA

58,279





19,231





1,822





(11,405)





67,927





5,380





73,307



Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:



























Transaction related stock compensation

243

















243









243



Gain on sale of a business

(14,619)

















(14,619)









(14,619)



Loss on cost method investment













2,784





2,784









2,784



Total adjusting items

(14,376)













2,784





(11,592)









(11,592)



Adjusted EBITDA

$

43,903





$

19,231





$

1,822





$

(8,621)





$

56,335





$

5,380





$

61,715































Three months ended September 30, 2020



























Net income (loss)

$

5,941





$

4,421





$

(5,387)





$

(3,187)





$

1,788





$

427





$

2,215



Interest expense (income)

4,380





1,651





1,287





(465)





6,853





3,716





10,569



Tax provision (benefit)













(4,148)





(4,148)





(566)





(4,714)



Depreciation and amortization

11,079





18,282





6,316





2,710





38,387





8,882





47,269



EBITDA

21,400





24,354





2,216





(5,090)





42,880





12,459





55,339



Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:



























Transaction related stock compensation

912

















912









912



Severance Costs













3,222





3,222









3,222



Total adjusting items

912













3,222





4,134









4,134



Adjusted EBITDA

$

22,312





$

24,354





$

2,216





$

(1,868)





$

47,014





$

12,459





$

59,473



































Continuing Operations



Discontinued

Operations



Total

Company

(in thousands)

Trade



Ethanol



Plant

Nutrient



Other



Total



Rail



Nine months ended September 30, 2021



























Net income (loss)

$

69,631





$

21,999





$

26,686





$

(52,247)





$

66,069





$

7,453





$

73,522



Interest expense (income)

19,746





5,752





3,358





(8)





28,848





8,714





37,562



Tax provision (benefit)













18,065





18,065





(428)





17,637



Depreciation and amortization

33,317





60,608





19,345





7,107





120,377





21,760





142,137



EBITDA

122,694





88,359





49,389





(27,083)





233,359





37,499





270,858



Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:



























Transaction related stock compensation

1,000

















1,000









1,000



Gain on sale of a business

(14,619)

















(14,619)









(14,619)



Loss on cost method investment













2,784





2,784









2,784



Total adjusting items

(13,619)













2,784





(10,835)









(10,835)



Adjusted EBITDA

$

109,075





$

88,359





$

49,389





$

(24,299)





$

222,524





$

37,499





$

260,023































Nine months ended September 30, 2020



























Net income (loss)

$

(3,650)





$

(42,543)





$

12,828





$

1,277





$

(32,088)





$

3,224





$

(28,864)



Interest expense (income)

16,624





5,908





4,535





(1,116)





25,951





12,032





37,983



Tax provision (benefit)













(18,628)





(18,628)





250





(18,378)



Depreciation and amortization

33,478





53,786





19,021





8,212





114,497





26,670





141,167



EBITDA

46,452





17,151





36,384





(10,255)





89,732





42,176





131,908



Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:



























Transaction related stock compensation

3,260

















3,260









3,260



Severance Costs













5,563





5,563









5,563



Total adjusting items

3,260













5,563





8,823









8,823



Adjusted EBITDA

$

49,712





$

17,151





$

36,384





$

(4,692)





$

98,555





$

42,176





$

140,731



 

The Andersons, Inc.

Trailing Twelve Months of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

A non-GAAP financial measure

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended,



 Twelve months

ended September 30,

2021

(in thousands)

December 31,

2020



March 31,

2021



June 30,

2021



September 30,

2021



Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$

15,917





$

9,755





$

44,024





$

12,290





$

81,986



Interest expense (income)

7,833





9,989





10,060





8,799





36,681



Tax provision (benefit)

7,718





4,361





9,677





4,027





25,783



Depreciation and amortization

38,568





38,617





38,949





42,811





158,945



EBITDA

70,036





62,722





102,710





67,927





303,395



Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:



















Transaction related stock compensation

946





483





274





243





1,946



Gain on sale of a business













(14,619)





(14,619)



Loss from cost method investment













2,784





2,784



Severance Costs

528

















528



Total adjusting items

1,474





483





274





(11,592)





(9,361)



Adjusted EBITDA

$

71,510





$

63,205





$

102,984





$

56,335





$

294,034

























Three Months Ended,



Twelve months

ended September 30,

2020



December 31,

2019



March 31,

2020



June 30,

2020



September 30,

2020



Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$

1,206





$

(44,166)





$

10,290





$

1,788





$

(30,882)



Interest expense (income)

9,663





11,104





7,994





6,853





35,614



Tax provision (benefit)

13,593





(9,416)





(5,064)





(4,148)





(5,035)



Depreciation and amortization

39,025





37,982





38,128





38,387





153,522



EBITDA

63,487





(4,496)





51,348





42,880





153,219



Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:



















Transaction related stock compensation

1,998





1,331





1,017





912





5,258



Acquisition costs

2,158

















2,158



Asset impairments including equity method investments

43,097

















43,097



Loss from remeasurement of equity method investment

(36,287)

















(36,287)



      Gain on sales of assets

(8,646)

















(8,646)



Severance Costs









2,341





3,222





5,563



Total adjusting items

2,320





1,331





3,358





4,134





11,143



Adjusted EBITDA

$

65,807





$

(3,165)





$

54,706





$

47,014





$

164,362



 

The Andersons, Inc.

Cash from Operations Before Working Capital Changes

A non-GAAP financial measure

(unaudited)





Three months ended

September 30,



Nine months ended

September 30,

(in thousands)

2021



2020



2021



2020

Cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$

364,561





$

50,280





$

119,067





$

195,791



Changes in operating assets and liabilities















Accounts receivable

(31,564)





7,229





(89,902)





(1,952)



Inventories

(123,641)





(136,689)





266,865





400,262



Commodity derivatives

91,950





(17,554)





(158,741)





(2,574)



Other assets

(38,925)





(9,559)





(3,357)





(34,343)



Payables and other accrued expenses

506,224





152,202





(10,659)





(329,422)



Total changes in operating assets and liabilities

404,044





(4,371)





4,206





31,971



Adjusting items impacting cash from operations before working capital changes:















Changes in CARES Act tax refund receivable





(1,870)





27,697





(37,564)



Changes in deferred income taxes as a result of the Rail leasing sale

95,097









95,097







Cash from operations before working capital changes

$

55,614





$

52,781





$

237,655





$

126,256





Cash from operations before working capital changes is defined as cash provided by (used in) operating activities before the impact of changes in working capital within the statement of cash flows. The Company calculates cash from operations by eliminating the effect of changes in accounts receivable, inventories, commodity derivatives, other assets, and payables and accrued expenses from the cash provided by (used in) operating activities. Management believes that cash from operations before working capital changes is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Cash from operations before working capital changes is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to cash provided by (used in) operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-andersons-inc-reports-third-quarter-results-best-q3-since-2014-301414530.html

SOURCE The Andersons, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.