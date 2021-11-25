WASHINGTON, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program, which is jointly operated by Allergy Standards Limited (ASL) and the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) was thrilled to participate in the International Sanitary Supply Association's (ISSA) Show North America 2021 that took place from November 15 – 18 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Dr. John McKeon, CEO of Allergy Standards Limited and Dave Morrissey, CIO of Allergy Standards Limited were in attendance on behalf of the Certification Program. They were among more than 10,000 cleaning industry professionals who gathered, applying strict COVID-19 protocols, to join the ISSA North America Show, taking place for the first time in two years.
ISSA's annual event is where leaders of the worldwide cleaning industry gather to network, transfer knowledge, and create innovative cleaning solutions to better serve the global community.
A major theme at this year's show was the new mantra of "Cleaning for Health" rather than just "cleaning for appearance". Removing asthma and allergy triggers at source is key to achieving a healthier home, workplace or school environment, and our 'air aware' clients at the show included 3M, Bona, Sanitaire and Renegade Brands.
Renegade Brands, the Certification Program's newest client, launched their SWEAT-X Free and Clear as the first laundry detergent to earn the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification. Their CEO, Bill Sherman stated, "Renegade Brands is pleased to introduce our new CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly® Sweat X Free and Clear Laundry Detergent at the ISSA Show North America 2021 alongside the Certification Program and Allergy Standards Ltd. We can now scientifically demonstrate that SWEAT-X Free and Clear removes 99% of allergens and irritants, reduces allergen exposure, and contributes to a healthier indoor environment."
The asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Mark was proudly displayed at the show, and participants were able to visit Renegade's booth to learn more about this product and the mission of the Certification Program to improve the lives of those impacted by asthma and allergies. We celebrated the news at the Renegade booth, conducting interviews, meeting with industry professionals and editors, alongside Renegade's team of executives to share this partnership with the worldwide cleaning industry.
Allergy Standards Limited (ASL), the scientific and international standards body which operates the Certification Program alongside the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA), also announced their partnership with GBAC, the Global Biorisk Advisory Council™ a division of ISSA, on a unique educational program. Patricia Olinger (Executive Director), along with Gavin Macgregor-Skinner (Senior Director), represented GBAC to share this exciting news, which was announced at the ISSA media center in the exhibition hall. Dr. John McKeon, explained that "ASL are delighted to announce our partnership with the ISSA's Global Biorisk Advisory Council. This is a unique collaboration, to empower and educate people across the globe on the urgent issue of health in the indoor environment and how it impacts on well being."
The asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program is a unique, groundbreaking collaboration between the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America and Allergy Standards Limited. This program helps people make informed purchases for a #healthierhome. The Program tests household products against strict standards. Products passing these tests, earn the CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly® mark. Certified products include air cleaners, bedding, cleaning products, flooring, paints, vacuum cleaners, washing machines and more. Visit aafa.org/certified for more information.
