WASHINGTON, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program, which is jointly run by Allergy Standards Limited (ASL) and the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America was thrilled to join forces with the Cleaning Products US 2021 Conference that took place September 29 – 30, 2021 as both a key sponsor and participant. The Certification Program joined other top global organizations and industry innovators during this capstone event which was designed in collaboration with the cleaning products industry to bring together leading representatives from across the home and personal care sector - including household and cleaning products manufacturers, chemical suppliers, regulatory bodies, and retailers - to discuss trends and challenges and share knowledge and ideas.
With leading experts from Reckitt, BASF, P&G, Colgate-Palmolive, GOJO, American Cleaning Institute, US EPA, and more, the Certification Program evaluated the key topics and latest developments that are driving growth and continued innovation within the cleaning products industry.
The asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program's participation was three-fold:
- As part of the ongoing mission to improve indoor Air Quality for all individuals, Dr John McKeon, CEO of ASL and Director of Education at the ASL Academy, participated in a panel discussion entitled "Changing Overall Behavior in a Pandemic" with Rebecca Watters of Mintel and Edurne Ozaeta of Reckitt. This panel addressed multi-generational marketing, analyzing how people change their behavior and buying habits and how the pandemic has changed purchasing habits.
- The ASL science team hosted two Topic Tables:
How cleaning products affect the lives of those impacted by asthma & allergy with an interactive house walk through by Dr John McKeon, CEO; click here to watch.
An overview of the Certification Program's Cleaning Products Standard by Emer Duffy, Ph.D., Science Lead; click here to watch.
- The Program was a key sponsor at Cleaning Products US 2021, where attendees visited its virtual booth to learn more about the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program, gain a stronger understanding of the Program's powerful mission, and find out more about its CERTIFIED client partners across over 13 product categories of building supply, household, and cleaning-related offerings.
Due to the global pandemic, the Cleaning Products US 2021 Conference was a particularly essential industry event. Dr. John McKeon explains, "We are all spending more time indoors, and therefore prioritizing a healthy indoor environment should be top of mind. Cleaning products and cleaning routines should be seen through the lens of optimum indoor air quality. 'Cleaning Products US' was a great opportunity to lead discussions about setting standards, cleaning with purpose, and sharing key insights on how cleaning impacts our health."
About the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program
The asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program is a unique, groundbreaking collaboration between the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America and Allergy Standards Limited. This program helps people make informed purchases for a #healthierhome. We test household products against strict standards. If products pass our tests, they earn the CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly® mark. Certified products include air cleaners, bedding, cleaning products, flooring, paints, vacuum cleaners, washing machines, and more. Visit aafa.org/certified for more information.
