The Barer Institute, a subsidiary of Rafael Holdings, Inc. has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent to lease Growth Pod space in the 250,000 sf laboratory/office building 3.0 University Place in Philadelphia planned to be the most advanced Life Sciences lab/office building in the region. University Place Associates (UPA) has dedicated approximately 30,000 sf of the new building to Growth Pods to provide short-term, flexible leases in a dedicated environment for growing companies such as the Barer Institute.