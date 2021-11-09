WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Bowdoin Group, an executive search firm specializing in C-level search and strategic build-outs for the innovation economy, hired Elizabeth Calder as Head of People and Talent to execute the firm's talent strategy and diversity initiatives. The addition of Calder is a phased approach to its rapid organizational developments, along with the firm's record year of hires.
Calder has a proven track record in human resources leadership and a "people-first" approach to learning and development that spans from entry-level to senior talent. Before joining The Bowdoin Group, Calder served as the Director of Learning and Professional Development at Keystone Strategy, an economics and technology consulting firm headquartered in Boston, MA. Driving strategic expansion, she helped develop a four-pillar Learning and Development strategy, including the onboarding and assimilation of new hires, core capability training, leadership development, and knowledge exchange. Calder joined Keystone after ten years at Suffolk Construction as the Director of Leadership Development.
Calder's interest in developing people predates the current market's competitive demand for talent. She recognized an opportunity to close the gap between junior "eager" employees' and senior leadership's "high-level expertise" early on in her career. In her previous roles, she has pinpointed a framework that reaches all levels of the organization for attracting and retaining the next generation of leaders during periods of high growth.
"We are servicing the advancement and sophistication of organizations that are actively transforming the landscape of healthcare and technology," said Calder. "To do that, we need to create a sustainable culture where employees feel supported, actively developed, and continually invested across the business, as the employee experience directly channels into high-level individual and company-wide performance."
"The way we develop careers and mentor our people has to evolve and elevate us as a company, and we are proud to have Elizabeth leading these efforts," said Scott Aldsworth, President of The Bowdoin Group. "Who we hire, how we onboard them, and how we collectively engage employees in our initiatives is undeniably different. The evidence of this approach is realized through the sophistication of our client services."
"I have no doubt that Elizabeth's leadership will be an asset to The Bowdoin Group as she has proven her ability to transform programming for employees and champion talent," said David DeFillippo, Ed.D., Principal at DeFilippo Leadership, Inc. "I am excited to witness her success in this new role."
About The Bowdoin Group
The Bowdoin Group is an award-winning retained executive search firm that specializes in C-suite leadership and strategic roles, commercial team expansions, and recruitment process outsourcing for a wide range of companies, ranging from venture-backed startups and emerging growth companies building out their C-suites to larger organizations sourcing talent for rapid market expansion. With deep expertise in Life Sciences, Digital Health, Software & Technology, and FinTech, Bowdoin is uniquely situated to solve recruiting challenges and unmet talent needs more than any other search firm across the U.S. due to its cross-functional reach and domain understanding across healthcare and technology. The firm continuously ranks in the top 2% of the recruiting industry in the U.S. and Canada for client and candidate satisfaction as measured by ClearlyRated's annual NPS survey. The Bowdoin Group is also active in supporting the local entrepreneurial ecosystem as well as several non-profit causes, including Life Science Cares, NEVCA, Hack.Diversity, and FinTech Sandbox. For more information, visit us at https://www.bowdoingroup.com/ and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
