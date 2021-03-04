CHICAGO, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Breathing Festival has concluded its successful three-weekend online presentation that has already connected thousands of people hailing from 25 countries through its second annual event held this February.
With the participation of more than 50 experts, The Breathing Festival is the world's largest breathwork gathering, said Dan Brulé, founder of The Breathing Festival and the International Center for Breathwork (ICFB).
"Since we pivoted to a virtual event, we were able to reach so many people around the world," he said. "The presentations from our breathwork experts gave participants different viewpoints and types of techniques that they couldn't get anywhere else."
Under the theme of "Change your Breath. Change your World.", attendees had the opportunity to learn and master the practice of conscious breathing. The festival featured lectures from over 50 leading breathwork experts, experiential breathing workshops, conscious music and "toolkits" sessions which showed participants tips and tricks for bringing breathwork into everyday life.
"Breathwork is the quickest and easiest way to clear your head, settle your stomach, calm your nerves and open your heart" said Brulé. He added that breathwork can contribute to achieving longer life, enhance immunity, improve athletic performance, have awareness, develop creativity while decreasing stress and more.
The festival is just a taste of what the ICFB has to offer. The ICFB features a membership program to access exclusive breathing resources and support. ICFB members, who also own a festival ticket, can take advantage of the on-demand replay of the festival archives. Additional membership benefits include live and original recorded breathwork events led by Brulé, and other prominent masters and teachers; WBWR Breathwork Radio featuring original music by conscious artists; a breathwork provider directory and an events directory with much, much more on the way..
For more information, visit International Center for Breathwork at https://theicfb.com.
About the International Center for Breathwork
The International Center for Breathwork was started by Dan Brulé, VJ Odedra, Nicole Price and Marc Taylor as a place to welcome and support all styles, types, modalities, practices, flavors and kinds of breathwork and to spread the practice of these simple yet often unknown concepts throughout the world. Born in 2020 during the global pandemic, it arose from a desire to show people simple ways to shift our lives into better places by changing the way we breathe.
About the Breathing Festival
The Breathing Festival was created as a way to share breathwork in a fun, exciting, mainstream event that is accessible to as many people as possible. The virtual festival in 2021 gives us the opportunity to reach people in every single corner of the globe. That's our vision and we've got a lot of amazing people working with us to achieve it. We dream about healing the world by healing ourselves and we use our breath to do that.
