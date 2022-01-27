CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Charleston's innovation-driven real estate firm, The Cassina Group, is proud to announce the hire of REALTORS® Catherine Cobb and Richard "Wells" Grimball.
Catherine Cobb joins The Cassina Group after building a successful career in residential real estate sales at one of Atlanta's top firms. She previously spent time in the Northeast, receiving her Bachelor of Fine Art from Parsons School of Design in New York City and her Masters in Fine Art Photography from Yale University in New Haven, CT. She found her true passion in residential real estate as it merges her creative visions, producer mindset, and competitive nature to get the best outcomes for her clients.
"I am so happy to be part of The Cassina Group," said Cobb. "They are not only professional, well established and respected, but they are innovative with their approach. They have built a boutique firm with the most elite and highly driven agents and staff in Charleston who have the market knowledge and insight to support all of my needs as a REALTOR®."
A native of South Carolina, Richard "Wells" Grimball began his real estate career in Charleston. He quickly excelled in the field and brings honesty, integrity, professionalism and passion to each of his transactions. He has intimate knowledge of the Lowcountry, allowing him to be a wonderful resource to those relocating to or within the region.
"The Cassina Group is full of outstanding people, and I feel very fortunate to have a place at the brokerage," said Grimball. "I have thoroughly enjoyed the energy everyone brings and look forward to what the future holds."
The Cassina Group, founded in 2006, has quickly become a powerhouse in the Charleston real estate scene. The company closed over $586 million in sales in 2021, placing them as the number one boutique firm in all of Charleston.
"We are so excited to welcome Catherine and Wells to The Cassina Group," said Owen Tyler, Managing Broker and Partner of the firm. "They both have a wealth of experience in the real estate industry and will be great additions to our group."
About The Cassina Group
The Cassina Group is a boutique real estate brokerage with offices in Mount Pleasant, SC and Charleston, SC. The firm is managed by Owen Tyler, partner and managing broker, and founding partners Jimmy Dye and Robertson Allen. Recent awards include top honors from Charleston Magazine, Inc. 5000, T3 Sixty and SC Biz News. For more information, visit http://www.CassinaGroup.com or call 843-628-0008.
