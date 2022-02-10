FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The ChannelPro Network is pleased to announce the all-new 2022 ChannelPro SBM Forum tour taking place in-person in six cities throughout the U.S. The two-day event series opens on March 8-9 in Newark, N.J., and features workshops and educational sessions presented by industry-leading experts and channel professionals designed to provide actionable, business-building advice for integrators and managed IT service providers.
New this year are hands-on workshops for attendees. On the pre-day for all six locations, Titanium sponsor Dell Expert Network will be conducting a sales and marketing workshop that will include a Dell Solutions showcase of the latest technology and a $1,000 cash giveaway, and Gold sponsor Trend Micro will be offering a security workshop at the Chicago, Dallas, and Charlotte, N.C., events.
The main day throughout the year will feature a social media workshop led by experts from channel legend Janet Schijn's JS Group. Attendees will learn proven, practical techniques used by social selling masters, and get free access to an extensive series of online follow-up lessons.
The line-up of educational sessions addresses the top issues MSPs care about—recruiting and hiring, security, growth strategies, and making money with Microsoft Azure. The sessions will be delivered in interactive, informative, and fun-filled formats attendees won't find at any other industry event.
The ChannelPro SMB Forum speakers include a powerhouse of MSP business owners and channel advisers sharing insights and best practices. Speakers for the upcoming Newark event include:
Mike Bloomfield, president geek of Tekie Geek; Seana Fippin, CEO of Red Box Business Solutions; and Charles Henson, managing partner of Nashville Computer, who will take the stage in a "Dating Game" format. In ChannelPro's version, The Employee Recruitment Dating Game, the three panelists will see if they have what it takes to find, woo, and win the best tech talent out there.
Azure experts Stephen Monk, CEO of Noverus Innovations, and Carl Mazzanti, president and chairman of eMazzanti Technologies, will share their tips in a peer-to-peer session on how to build and grow a services business based on Microsoft's public cloud platform.
Security pros Diana Kelley, CTO of SecurityCurve; James Carroll, principal at Hacket Cyber; and Lawrence Cruciana, president of Corporate Information Technologies, will thrill and chill attendees with their true-life stories of incredible hacks, unforgiveable customer errors, and high-stakes incident responses. In this "security slam" session, consultant Jayson Ferron will determine which panelist tells the most instructive tale that will help attendees protect their clients more effectively.
Finally, in a "Survivor" style format, top managed services consultants Rayanne Buchianico, owner of ABC Solutions, and Reed Warren, founder and CEO of IT Valuations, will field tough questions from attendees about the M&A strategy, product strategy, and growth strategy today's MSPs need to survive in a changing market. They'll then pick the sole survivor among the participants!
In Newark and at every event throughout the year, attendees will be able to browse the vendor expo and network with peers. All events kick off with an evening reception after the pre-day workshop.
"As always, we've built this year's events around the biggest, most important issues in the SMB channel, and assembled an outstanding lineup of MSPs, solution providers, and industry experts to speak about them," says Michael Siggins, ChannelPro's president and publisher. "Our audience is sure to have plenty of great new business-building ideas at their disposal when they return to the office."
Sponsors for the Newark event include Titanium sponsor Dell Technologies/Dell Expert Network; Diamond sponsors Cisco and Gradient MSP; Platinum sponsor IT Glue; Premier Gold sponsor Huntress; Gold sponsors Aparavi, Axcient, Caab, ConnectWise, Cytracom, Dark Cubed, Egnyte, Ingram Micro, MyCloudIT, Rick Jordan/Reachout, Sophos, ThreatLocker, Trend Micro, and Webroot; and Silver sponsors Choice CyberSecurity, Impartner, Perimeter 81, Quickpass, QNAP, SuperOps.ai, US Signal, and Zyxel.
Pre-day sponsors are Dell Technologies/Dell Expert Network and Trend Micro; cocktail reception host is Cisco; and lunch sponsor is Gradient MSP.
If you are an IT integrator, managed services provider, consultant, or VAR, this event is for you! To register for the ChannelPro SMB Forum Northeast at the Renaissance Newark Airport Hotel in Newark, N.J., go here: https://web.cvent.com/event/18881901-285f-4a2c-97b1-7197686d0f1f/regProcessStep1
Dates and locations for the rest of the ChannelPro SMB Forum tour are:
- Midwest (Chicago) – May 4-5
- Southwest (Dallas) – June 6-7
- Southeast (Charlotte, N.C.) – August 8-9
- Mid-Atlantic (D.C./Dulles, Va.) – September 7-8
- West (Los Angeles) – November 2-3.
For more information and to register, go to http://www.ChannelProEvents.com
