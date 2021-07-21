NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Charming Taste of Europe is pleased to announce its participation in the Wine Media Conference taking place in Eugene, Ore., from Aug. 5–7, 2021.
First held in 2008, the annual conference attracts wine writers, bloggers, influencers and those in the wine industry who communicate with them. Held virtually in 2020 due to Covid, the event returns this year with regular in-person participation and "an array of safety procedures in place," according to organizers.
The Charming Taste of Europe is a three-year campaign promoted by the Vini d'Abruzzo consortium and the Union of Sweet Bordeaux Wines, along with fruit producers in Greece's Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP) and Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria ("Agios Loukas"), co-financed by the European Union.
The campaign, which aims to increase awareness of these high-quality products in the American and Canadian markets, will present pours during the whole event at a dedicated table, where attendees can taste the exquisite wines of Abruzzo and golden Bordeaux dessert wines.
The Vini d'Abruzzo consortium will offer a selection of wines from the Montepulciano d'Abruzzo DOC, Trebbiano d'Abruzzo DOC, Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo DOC, Abruzzo DOC, Villamagna DOC and Pecorino DOC. The Union of Sweet Bordeaux Wines will show some of its best examples from the following appellations: Bordeaux Supérieur, Côtes de Bordeaux-Saint-Macaire, Sainte-Croix-du-Mont, Loupiac, Cadillac, Premières Côtes de Bordeaux, Cérons and Bordeaux Moelleux.
During the event there will be two "Discovery Sessions'' presented by Kayt Mathers, founder of Play Nice Public Relations, who will guide attendees in discovering the wines with curated tastings and educational presentations. The Wine Media Conference will also be an occasion to talk about the Charming Taste of Europe project, as well as its other European specialties, the cherries from Rachi Pieria and kiwis from Kavala, both in Greece. The conference agenda can be found online at http://www.winemediaconference.org.
To learn more about the Charming Taste of Europe campaign, visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu, which spotlights the characteristics of these European products. Pages dedicated to the Charming Taste of Europe can be found on social networks such as Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. The member organizations invite everyone to join the social media campaign using the hashtag #charmeu.
About the Charming Taste of Europe:
Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh fruits from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes.
