NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Consorzio di Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo and The Union des Vins Doux de Bordeaux are pleased to present a luncheon in New York and a tasting in Boston featuring wines from Abruzzo, Italy, and golden wines from the Bordeaux region in France.
On December 13th at 12 pm journalists and trade will gather at the Gattopardo NYC restaurant. The Gattopardo restaurant is committed to serving Southern Italian comfort food that has been altered for the contemporary palate. Due to their use of authentic ingredients and in keeping with the tradition of Italian culture, Gattopardo has become a must for its upscale New York clientele. Throughout the event participants will discover a unique selection of wines from the Consortium for the Protection of Abruzzo and Union of Sweet Bordeaux wines. Gattopardo is located at 13-15 West 54th Street.
Continuing these efforts in Boston, on December 15th another exclusive tasting featuring a selection of wines from Abruzzo and golden wines from Bordeaux will be held from 12-2:30pm at the Commonwealth Wine School. Participants will also include wine operators and journalists. Located in the heart of Cambridge, Commonwealth Wine School provides wine, spirit and sake education from industry professionals. They offer a wide range of workshops, classes and private events. The Commonwealth Wine School is located at 35 Dunster St. Cambridge, MA 02138.
Both occasions are meant to celebrate the holidays and ring in the season with the Charming Taste of Europe.
For more information, please contact Susannah Gold at vignetocommunications@gmail.com
To learn more about "The Charming Taste of Europe Campaign," visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu, where it highlights the characteristics of the selected European products. Pages dedicated to "The Charming Taste of Europe" can be found on all main social networks, such as Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. The Consortia invites everyone to join the social media campaign using the hashtag #charmeu.
About the Charming Taste of Europe:
Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh fruits from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes.
The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP), the Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria ("Agios Loukas") and the Union of Sweet Bordeaux Wines. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information, visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu.
