CHARLOTTETOWN, Prince Edward Island, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SpryPoint is very proud to announce that it has been selected by the Water Department at the City of Aurora, CO ("Aurora Water") to implement several enterprise applications to help transform the Department's customer service and operations. SpryPoint will empower Aurora Water with a modern platform of integrated cloud applications designed specifically for utilities. As part of this engagement, SpryPoint will be implementing the following applications:
SpryCIS - Customer Information System
SpryEngage - Customer Engagement Platform
SpryMobile - Mobile Field Service
SpryBackflow - Cross Connection Control
Jo Ann Giddings, Deputy Director of Aurora Water stated:
"The City is in the midst of a technology modernization project where we are upgrading multiple systems simultaneously. To address the needs of Aurora Water we were looking for a modern platform that could evolve with our customers' rapidly changing expectations. After a diligent 10-month evaluation process our selection committee selected SpryPoint because their platform was the most technologically advanced and functionally rich suite of applications that we reviewed. Our staff was very impressed by the experience and professionalism of the SpryPoint team as well as the flexibility and modern feel of their platform. We are confident that this partnership will provide both City staff and our customers with a best-in-class platform long into the future."
SpryPoint's offering is unique in that it offers Aurora Water a new platform of integrated cloud applications which are delivered in a Software as a Service (SaaS) model. The implementation of SpryPoint's platform will allow Aurora Water to leverage new tools and re-architect business processes to facilitate their end goals of enhancing employee productivity and improving customer experience.
Ryan Cawley, Managing Partner at SpryPoint noted:
"The business and technology needs of utilities have changed immensely in the last 10 years. Unfortunately, legacy CIS vendors and outdated delivery models have not kept up with the needs of the market. There are far too many utilities that struggle with legacy Customer Information Systems that are unable to meet the requirements and customer expectations of a modern utility. Our team started SpryPoint to shake up the CIS market and offer our customers a new alternative with a different level of service. Our support model assumes responsibility for all of the infrastructure management, system monitoring, and application upgrades while freeing up our clients to focus on providing their customers with better service. SpryPoint's approach is very well aligned with Aurora Water's vision and we are elated to add the City as our first customer in Colorado."
About SpryPoint
SpryPoint was founded in 2011 to help utilities address the technological advances of the last decade. We believe that efficient business processes are at the core of customer satisfaction and operational effectiveness. To address the evolving utility landscape, SpryPoint has developed a cloud-based platform of enterprise solutions designed to make our customer's lives easier. We help utilities improve customer service and operations through business automation. SpryPoint provides Smart Solutions for Smart Utilities.
To learn more about SpryCIS® and our platform of cloud solutions for utilities please visit our website at http://www.SpryPoint.com
About Aurora Water
The City of Aurora is the third most populous city in the state of Colorado and the City's Water Department ("Aurora Water") is responsible for enhancing and protecting the quality of life for over 370,000 Aurora citizens by providing quality water, sewer, and stormwater services in a manner that balances social, environmental, and economic needs.
To learn more about Aurora Water, please visit our website at https://www.auroragov.org/residents/water.
