LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2021 -/PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The College of Labor and Employment Lawyers has announced the election of Angela Reddock-Wright, the Founding and Managing Partner of the Reddock Law Group and an employment law mediator and arbitrator with Judicate West, as a new Fellow. Election as a Fellow is the highest recognition by one's colleagues of sustained outstanding performance in the profession, exemplifying integrity, dedication, and excellence.
The twenty-sixth installation of Fellows took place on November 13, 2021 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel of Los Angeles. The annual induction dinner was held coincident with the American Bar Association's Labor and Employment Law Section's Continuing Legal Education Conference. With the current installation, the College is represented by more than sixteen hundred members in forty-six states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and eight Canadian Provinces.
On her election to the College, Reddock-Wright stated, "I am honored and humbled to be elected to the College of Labor and Employment Lawyers. I am committed to the principles espoused by the College of promoting professionalism and civility within our profession. Being elected to the College is something I consider among the pinnacle of achievements within my life and career as a lawyer."
About the College of Labor and Employment Lawyers:
The College of Labor and Employment Lawyers was the vision of a number of the Fellows. The idea was to further establish this profession in all its aspects as one uniquely important to the world of labor and employment law, individual rights, collective bargaining, and dispute resolution. The College was established in 1995 through an initiative of the Council of The Section of Labor and Employment Law of the American Bar Association. It operates as a free standing organization recognizing those who, by long and outstanding service, have distinguished themselves as leaders in the field.
About Attorney Angela Reddock-Wright, Esq:
Experienced Employment Law Attorney, Mediator, Arbitrator, Investigator, Legal and Media Commentator
Angela Reddock-Wright is an employment and labor law attorney, mediator, arbitrator and certified workplace and Title IX investigator (AWI-CH), in Los Angeles, CA. Known as the "Workplace Guru," Angela is an influencer and leading authority on employment, workplace/HR, Title IX, hazing, and bullying issues.
Reddock-Wright is a regular legal and media commentator and analyst and has appeared on such media outlets as Entertainment Tonight, Law and Crime with Brian Ross, Court TV, CNN, ABC, CBS, Fox 11 News, KTLA-5, the Black News Channel, Fox Soul – The Black Report, NPR, KPCC, Airtalk-89.3, KJLH Front Page with Dominique DiPrima, the New York Times, the Washington Post, the LA Times, Yahoo! Entertainment, People Magazine, Essence Magazine, the Los Angeles Sentinel, LA Focus, Our Weekly and the Wave Newspapers.
Reddock-Wright is the host of the KBLA Talk 1580 radio show called, 'Legal Lens with Angela Reddock-Wright'. On 'Legal Lens', Reddock-Wright shares her passion for helping educate the public about the law, along with some of the nation's top attorneys, legal professionals, policymakers, and change agents.
Reddock-Wright is also a member of the panel of distinguished mediators and arbitrators with Judicate West, a California company that represents the gold standard in dispute resolution.
She also owns her own law firm, the Reddock Law Group of Los Angeles, specializing in the mediation, arbitration, and investigation of employment and Title IX claims, including claims of discrimination, harassment, sexual assault, bullying and hazing. The Reddock Law Group has been included in the U.S. News - Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" list since 2020. Firms included in the "Best Law Firms" list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers.
For more information about Reddock-Wright:
https://angelareddock-wright.com/
https://www.judicatewest.com/adr/angela-reddock-wright
https://www.linkedin.com/in/angelareddock/
If you would like to speak with Reddock-Wright or her publicist:
Angela Reddock-Wright, Esq.
Reddock Law Group
Founder & Managing Attorney
Email: Angela(at)reddocklaw.com
Phone: 213.996.8474
Lisa T. Elkan
Lisa PR
Email: LisaElkanPR(at)gmail.com
Media Contact
Lisa Elkan, Lisa PR, +1 8185386357, lisa@lisapr.com
SOURCE Lisa PR