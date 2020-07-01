WAYNE, Pa., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Columbus Organization, a nationally recognized provider of support coordination and other services for individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, today announced the completed assimilation of the support coordination assets of Rendon Support Services. This will further grow The Columbus Organization's services in the Tampa/St. Petersburg Area with nearly 450 additional individuals and their families and guardians in the Suncoast region. It also solidifies its position in Central Florida and furthers bolsters Columbus's leading presence in the State of Florida.
Chiquitta Nash, Supervisor at Rendon, will assume the role of Regional Director. Patti Rendon will remain in an advisory role and will continue to work with Columbus in Florida, with the goal of expanding the reach and quality of services across the state. "I'm very happy to join the Columbus team as well as other Agencies that have come under the Columbus umbrella. This provides an even stronger base of capabilities for all of our employees and the individuals we serve. I believe we have a very bright future in Florida, and I look forward to helping the company achieve its objective of helping everyone we serve to have a more meaningful life," commented Patti.
The Columbus Organization's CEO and President, Jeff Klimaski stated, "We are very pleased to welcome Rendon's support coordination services and talented waiver support coordinators into The Columbus Organization. We strongly believe Rendon's approach, vision, and most importantly, their dedication to the individuals they serve is consistent with those of The Columbus Organization. This alignment will allow us to quickly integrate our support coordination services, and to reach a greater number of individuals and families in need of our services. This latest acquisition, another in the Tampa/St. Petersburg area, now cements our position as the largest support coordination agency in Florida, and we look forward to working with all concerned to serve even more individuals with our dedicated team and processes."
About The Columbus Organization
The Columbus Organization empowers individuals to realize their meaningful–life goals through nationally recognized care/support coordination, professional clinical staffing, and quality improvement services for the intellectual/developmental disability (I/DD) or behavioral needs community. The Company delivers an unmatched depth of expertise, breadth of resources, diversity of thinking, and dedication to finding the most appropriate, personalized solutions for its customers. The Columbus Organization provides a wide array of services specifically for families, individuals and the organizations that support them. For more information, visit www.columbusorg.com.
