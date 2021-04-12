EXTON, Pa., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Energage – a purpose-driven company that gives organizations the tools they need to build and brand a Top Workplace – today opened nominations for the newest Top Workplaces employer recognition program. Qualifying organizations throughout Greater Louisville will be awarded for their commitment to workplace culture. The program expansion has been made possible through a partnership with the award-winning Courier Journal, Kentucky and Southern Indiana's most trusted source for news.
The Courier Journal, which received the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for breaking news reporting, marks Energage's 15th partnership with the publication's parent company, Gannett. This addition brings the Top Workplaces program to 56 U.S. media markets. Each year, Top Workplaces surveys assess the experience of more than two million employees, and the workplace culture at more than 7,000 organizations.
"As we celebrate our 15th year at Energage and Top Workplaces, it's a tremendous privilege to continue growing our partnership with Gannett by introducing The Courier Journal Top Workplaces program," said Doug Claffey, founder and chief strategy officer of Energage. "As a founding member of the B Corporation movement, and as I reflect on the past 15 years, I am so proud to continue our work of making the world a better place to work together™ through this great partnership with Gannett. At a time when it's so important to recognize the efforts of those who continue to put people first, we are proud to broaden the reach of Top Workplaces to the nation's heartland and Greater Louisville."
Organizations that participate in Top Workplaces are eligible to earn the coveted award, a symbol of high-performance, people-first workplaces. As part of their participation, leaders also have the opportunity to receive data-driven insights from a confidential, 24-question, employee engagement survey, administered by Energage. With the industry's most robust and precise benchmarking, organizations can leverage that feedback to stand out as an employer of choice, increase employee engagement, attract and retain talent, and transform culture.
"We are proud to announce we are partnering with Energage to identify the best places to work in Greater Louisville," said Mary Irby-Jones, executive editor of the The Courier Journal. "Businesses across Kentucky and Indiana deserve to be recognized – especially after the difficulties that this past year presented – and we are happy to give them the positive attention they deserve."
The Courier Journal Top Workplaces program is accepting nominations through May 21, 2021 at courier-journal.com/nominate. Any organization with 50 or more employees in the region is eligible to participate, including those in the counties of Bullitt, Jefferson, Oldham, Shelby and Spencer in Kentucky; and Clark, Floyd, and Harrison in Indiana. Recipients will be announced in Fall 2021.
