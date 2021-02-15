JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CSI Companies (formerly The CSI Companies), a leading national staffing firm, today announced the launch of its new name and brand and expansions into the West Coast.
Since its founding in 1994, CSI has helped organizations nationwide find the right people for their open roles. Through its national staffing model, CSI connects companies with the more than 1.3 million candidates in its database for short-term, long-term, contract-to-hire, direct-hire, and remote assignments.
With the dawn of a new year, an upcoming move for its headquarters, and expansions out West, the CSI team took the opportunity to start fresh with a new brand that better reflects CSI today: a boutique staffing firm with networks that rival those of staffing giants' and a customized approach to staffing, which has set CSI apart since 1994.
The new logo is simple and straightforward, with bold letters CSI in a blue tone inspired by its original logo and the logo of its parent company, RGF Staffing. Unlike its green predecessor, the new logo is more approachable, reliable, confident, and recognizable.
As part of its rebrand, CSI also unveiled CSI West: a new division dedicated to sourcing top talent for organizations on the West Coast from its new locations in Austin, Denver, Salt Lake City, and Phoenix.
"We're preparing for tremendous growth in 2021," said Chris Flakus, Chief Operating Officer of CSI. "From moving into a new state-of-the-art headquarters, to expanding our services out West, the CSI team is set on growing our presence and reaching more people in ways we haven't before."
In the spring of 2021, CSI's corporate headquarters in Jacksonville will relocate to The Point at Gate Parkway, a stand-alone office building, just 3.8 miles south of its current corporate headquarters located at 9995 Gate Parkway N.
For more information about the new CSI, please visit http://www.csicompanies.com.
About CSI
CSI is a nationally recognized recruiting firm headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. It places highly qualified talent across a number of industries across U.S. through its four divisions: CSI Financial, CSI Healthcare IT, CSI Professional, and CSI Financial. In 2010, CSI became a part of RGF Staffing, active in Asia, Europe, North America and Oceania. In 2019, CSI established its charitable giving division CSI Gives Back, as a dedicated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
CSI is headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. with locations in Tampa, Atlanta, Nashville, Austin, Denver, Salt Lake City, and Phoenix.
