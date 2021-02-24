LOS ANGELES and AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cure Company, the producer of L.A.'s finest cannabis, and GRAV, the leader in handcrafted glass smoking accessories, have partnered to produce a limited number of The Cure Company x GRAV Glass Joints.
"We chose to partner with The Cure Company because of their history in the industry and the fact that they are absolute masters of their craft," said David Daily, founder and CEO of GRAV. "The flower cultivated by The Cure Company is truly a work of art that we are proud to showcase inside GRAV glass joints."
"We love the purity of smoking out of glass, and the fact that consumers will have the opportunity to engage more fully with the experience with the glass joints as opposed to the traditional paper pre-rolls," said a spokesperson for The Cure Company.
Each 7-pack of The Cure Company x GRAV Glass Joints are pre-filled with a total of one-eighth ounce high-quality indoor flower cultivated by The Cure Company. The first strain to hit the market will be The Cure Company's exclusive Curelato strain. Curelato (25.68%% THC, 0.06% CBD, 29.92% THCA) is a cross of Gelato #1 and Legend Orange Apricot. This bright purple hybrid smells of pine, mint, spice, and sweetness. Curelato is being considered for "Best Hybrid" in the 2021 High Times Cannabis Cup.
Consumers can purchase The Cure Company x GRAV Glass Joints ($50) while supplies last at the following locations:
2235 E. 7th Street, Suite B
Los Angeles, CA 90023
930 S. Alameda Street
Los Angeles, CA 90021
6500 Stanford Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90001
Dispensaries interested in carrying The Cure Company x GRAV Glass Joints in their stores can fill out a wholesale inquiry.
About The Cure Company
Headquartered in the heart of downtown Los Angeles, The Cure Company has been a leading producer of premium cannabis for decades, dating back to 1996. With a unique two-story seed to sale cannabis facility, The Cure Company cultivates its cannabis in the Arts District of Downtown Los Angeles. The Cure Company has collaborated with cannabis culture's most beloved icons including Snoop Dogg and Nipsey Hussle, and is the exclusive producer of Marathon OG, named after Nipsey Hussle's classic mixtape collection.
About GRAV
Designed in Austin and hand-blown, GRAV is a leader in handcrafted glass smoking accessories. Founded in 2004, GRAV products are sold in over 4000 stores across the world. The company began licensing its brand for high quality cannabis products in California in 2020. This trusted brand is driven to elevate the cannabis experience by offering high-quality products and accessories to help you Find Your Higher Self.
