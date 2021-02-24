LOS ANGELES and AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cure Company, the  producer of L.A.'s finest cannabis, and GRAV, the leader in handcrafted glass smoking accessories, have partnered to produce a limited number of The Cure Company x GRAV Glass Joints.

"We chose to partner with The Cure Company because of their history in the industry and the fact that they are absolute masters of their craft," said David Daily, founder and CEO of GRAV. "The flower cultivated by The Cure Company is truly a work of art that we are proud to showcase inside GRAV glass joints."

"We love the purity of smoking out of glass, and the fact that consumers will have the opportunity to engage more fully with the experience with the glass joints as opposed to the traditional paper pre-rolls," said a spokesperson for The Cure Company.

Each 7-pack of The Cure Company x GRAV Glass Joints are pre-filled with a total of one-eighth ounce high-quality indoor flower cultivated by The Cure Company. The first strain to hit the market will be The Cure Company's exclusive Curelato strain. Curelato (25.68%% THC, 0.06% CBD, 29.92% THCA) is a cross of Gelato #1 and Legend Orange Apricot. This bright purple hybrid smells of pine, mint, spice, and sweetness. Curelato is being considered for "Best Hybrid" in the 2021 High Times Cannabis Cup.

Consumers can purchase The Cure Company x GRAV Glass Joints ($50) while supplies last at the following locations:

City Compassionate Caregivers

2235 E. 7th Street, Suite B

Los Angeles, CA 90023

DTPG

930 S. Alameda Street

Los Angeles, CA 90021

Originals Factory & Weed Shop

6500 Stanford Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90001

Dispensaries interested in carrying The Cure Company x GRAV Glass Joints in their stores can fill out a wholesale inquiry.

About The Cure Company

Headquartered in the heart of downtown Los Angeles, The Cure Company has been a leading producer of premium cannabis for decades, dating back to 1996. With a unique two-story seed to sale cannabis facility, The Cure Company cultivates its cannabis in the Arts District of Downtown Los Angeles. The Cure Company has collaborated with cannabis culture's most beloved icons including Snoop Dogg and Nipsey Hussle, and is the exclusive producer of Marathon OG, named after Nipsey Hussle's classic mixtape collection.

About GRAV

Designed in Austin and hand-blown, GRAV is a leader in handcrafted glass smoking accessories. Founded in 2004, GRAV products are sold in over 4000 stores across the world. The company began licensing its brand for high quality cannabis products in California in 2020. This trusted brand is driven to elevate the cannabis experience by offering high-quality products and accessories to help you Find Your Higher Self.

Media Contacts:

The Cure Company: info@thecurecompany.com

GRAV: jodi@classicbart.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-cure-company-and-grav-announce-partnership-in-california-301234715.html

SOURCE GRAV

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.