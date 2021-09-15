HOUSTON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After the recent restructure of Newell Brands' route to market strategy, The Edge Group is pleased to be selected as one of their preferred partners to help support their newly reduced distribution channel.
"This is a testament to our successful partnership with Newell," said Melissa Sealy, Chief Operating Officer for the Edge Group. "They had great confidence in Edge's ability to support a centralized account to allow Edge members in the United States to continue purchasing at the same pricing levels with uninterrupted direct field support. In addition, this is an excellent opportunity to grow our member base to support distribution in different channels that were affected by the change."
Edge is encouraging companies that had their Newell account eliminated to explore if they qualify for an Edge Affiliate Membership. In addition to Edge's Newell Program, the group has preferred relationship status with over sixty-five industry leading suppliers. Currently celebrating its 30th Anniversary, The Edge Group prides itself on providing distributors programs to make them more competitive and more profitable. Interested parties can visit http://www.edge-group.com or reach out via edge@edge-group.com.
Newell Brands writing division offers a complete range of products for the office, the warehouse, the worksite, the home and even the classroom. From simple embossers, manual label makers and desktop products to industrial portables, computer-connected products, and cutting-edge software and online service, Newell Brands has the solution. Newell Brands include Dymo, Sanford-Writing Instruments, Pelouze, Elmer's & X-acto.
About The Edge Group
The Edge Group, founded in 1990, is a distributor-owned buying and marketing group with the strength, inventory, and sales equivalent to those of national distributors with more than $1.2 billion in annual buying power. The group has over 1200 stocking locations throughout the U.S. and Canada representing more than 200 supplier lines serving the datacom, security, low voltage, AV, electronic MRO, and electronic OEM industries. Learn more at: http://www.edge-group.com.
