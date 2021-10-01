PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Elevate Project recently helped Macy's scale its support of diverse and women-owned businesses through recent work with the company's the Workshop at Macy's program.
Launched in 2019, The Elevate Project helps purpose-driven organizations access elite coaching services. Last year, the Elevate Project donated more than $250,000 dollars in pro-bono consulting, coaching, and leadership development to purpose-driven organizations.
Ethnically diverse, women, and LGBTQ business owners account for a disproportionately large economic impact. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 18% of all U.S. businesses were owned by ethnically diverse individuals, and around 20% were owned by women. Yet, lack of access to information, experience, and important industry connections often stands between many of these business owners and sustainable, long-term success.
For nearly a decade, The Workshop at Macy's has worked to solve this problem and foster the growth of the next generation of diverse-owned merchants and vendors. The program selects high-potential applicants and provides them with the tools they need to better succeed and sustain growth through one-on-one education and mentorship from top Macy's executives.
Over the past decade, the program has enabled Macy's to not only offer more distinctive merchandise to its customers but also to contribute to the economic health of local communities and help grow the number of diverse suppliers in the retail industry. Due in part to its success, the Workshops at Macy's recently found itself overwhelmed by high-quality applicants, increasing the number of participating businesses from ten to more than 30.
To facilitate the rapid growth, Sherieka Smallwood-Morgan, Director at The Workshop at Macy's, partnered with The Elevate Project. AIIR's solutions team built a ground-up product designed to develop mentors and equip participants to maximize the impact of mentorship and the outcomes for their businesses.
A select group of Macy's executives went through an intensive workshop based around the Coaching Mindset Index™, a cutting-edge assessment tool that helps leaders understand and develop their coaching skills. Participants went through a two-day workshop designed to help them understand what to expect, and how to get the most from the mentor-mentee relationship both in terms of developing their business and their personal brand.
Feedback from Macy's executive and Workshops at Macy's participants was overwhelmingly positive.
"The Elevate Project's involvement really set the tone for the mentorship program," said Smallwood-Morgan. "They were an invaluable partner in helping to build a strategy around mentorship, growth, and development for diverse-owned businesses."
About the Elevate Project
The Elevate Project is a pro-bono initiative that helps purpose-driven organizations access elite coaching services. Research has shown the powerful impact coaching can have on leaders, teams, and entire organizations. By providing high-impact coaching to leaders and executive teams at purpose-driven organizations, The Elevate Project creates a cascading effect that elevates entire organizations. With the help of AIIR Consulting's world-class coaches, we work to catalyze the impact of those leaving a positive mark on the world.
To learn more about The Elevate Project, visit http://www.aiirconsulting.com/elevate.
About AIIR Consulting
AIIR Consulting is a global business psychology consulting firm dedicated to building amazing leaders through executive coaching, leadership development, and team effectiveness. Founder and CEO Dr. Jonathan Kirschner pioneered The AIIR® Method, a four-phased process for creating sustained behavioral change through Assessment, Insight, Implementation, and Reinforcement. AIIR Consulting combines evidence-based techniques, proprietary tools, and innovative coaching technology to empower leaders to drive incredible business results. To learn more, visit http://www.aiirconsulting.com.
