BELLEVILLE, Ontario, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Enrichment Centre for Mental Health (ECMH) has announced that their first virtual job fair will take place on February 15, 2022 between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. ET. It is open to any job seekers who would like to attend. Registration for the free event can be completed here.
The virtual event will feature exciting job opportunities from employers across industries in the Bay of Quinte region. Job seekers can share their resume with employers, chat with business recruiters about open roles and company culture and have the opportunity to interview with employers through audio or video conferencing within the event.
The virtual job fair will give attendees the opportunity to learn about the Supported Employment program, should they be facing barriers to employment and are looking for job retention advocacy and support. Additionally, attendees can speak with Employment Ontario Service provider ECMH to get support with their job search. All of this will be conducted in an immersive, user-friendly vFairs virtual event environment.
"We are thrilled to offer a platform that will foster job opportunities and career support for residents of the Bay of Quinte," said Muhammad Younas, CEO at vFairs.
The organizers are equally excited to open the doors to the job fair. "Speak with local hiring managers at the upcoming Enrichment Centre virtual hiring fair this February 15!" Rosi Ouellette, Employment Services Administrator for the Enrichment Centre noted. "Hope to see you there."
About Enrichment Centre for Mental Health
The Enrichment Centre for Mental Health values renewal, resilience, and recovery for both our clients and our community at this critical time. The Virtual Job Fair not only supports jobseekers but also the resilience of employers by giving them a different opportunity for workforce development.
About vFairs
vFairs strives to deliver top-class virtual events for all audiences, with an intuitive platform that recreates physical events through an immersive online experience. With a range of powerful features and dedicated support for users around the world, vFairs removes the hassle from organizing, exhibiting at, and attending events such as conferences, trade shows, and career fairs. vFairs is a 2021 Mid-Market Leader in the Virtual Event Platforms Category by G2. Contact the vFairs team to learn more or request a demo to see a virtual event in action or visit http://www.vfairs.com
