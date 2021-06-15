LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Exceptional Women Awardees Foundation (EWA) announces that Exceptional Women Awardee, (EWA) Papia Gambelin, has been appointed Managing Director for Government Affairs for the West Coast, for United Airlines. Papia will be based in San Francisco and will lead United Airlines' state and local government engagement for San Francisco, Los Angeles, the state of California and the western region of the United States. Papia joins United Airlines from Platinum Advisors where she served as president of the Silicon Valley division, leading political strategy and public affairs initiatives for Fortune 100 brands in a variety of industries including energy, education, transportation, development and environmental. Prior to joining Platinum Advisors, Papia was the Director of Public Affairs for PG&E. Her participation on boards throughout the Bay Area aligns with Papia's passion to serve diverse communities and create healthy, prosperous places to live and work. She is a Senior Fellow of the American Leadership Forum of Silicon Valley and has been an Awardee and is now an Alumna of the Exceptional Women Awardees Foundation since 2019.
"Over the past years that Papia Gambelin has been an Exceptional Women Awardee, she has had the privilege of being mentored by another of our Exceptional Women Awardees, Melinda Yee Franklin, who formerly held the position that Papia has now been appointed to. Melinda (now West Region Executive, Community Engagement/ Corporate Responsibility JP Morgan Chase) was Papia's mentor throughout the EWA program and will continue to be so - as our EWA's are committed to paying it forward for their mentee's lifetime. This is exactly why our EWA program is so successful - we enable high level women to rise in their careers, one woman at a time, through a proven, metrics driven and proprietary executive coaching and mentoring program - Papia has lifelong support from the EWA sisterhood and in particular, her Mentor Liaison, Melinda Yee Franklin and her appointment to this role is proof of the recognition of her continuously increasing competency." "I am incredibly proud to have mentored Papia through EWA. She will serve United Airlines well and I can't wait to continue to support her and celebrate her continued success," commented Melinda Yee Franklin,
"Papia's strong, versatile and technical knowledge and breadth of experience working in key areas of government will make her an invaluable asset to the United family. Even more importantly, Papia shares United's values and commitment to doing our part to create a more diverse, equitable and inclusive environment that reflects the customers and communities we serve." said Dan Lynch, Vice President, State and Local Government Affairs, United Airlines.
United Airlines, Inc. is a major American airline headquartered at Willis Tower in Chicago, Illinois. United operates a large domestic and international route network spanning cities large and small across the United States and all six continents.
The Exceptional Women Awardees Foundation (EWA) selects high potential, upper-career Exceptional Women from multiple industries, develops and mentors them with guidance and career redesign advice to propel them to sustainable success - one woman at a time. Their year-long program enables the EWA to be connected for life to their ever-expanding EWA global network, as their fellow women leaders move into positions of significance.
