LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Exceptional Women Awardees Foundation (EWA) announces that after an expansive search The Honorable Ellen E. McCarthy, Chair and CEO of Just the Facts, was selected for the Winter 2022 EWA Cohort.
The Honorable Ellen E. McCarthy serves as the Chairwoman and CEO of Just the Facts – Truth in Media Cooperative and Noodle Labs. She was recently appointed as a board advisor for Pennsylvania State University Applied Research Lab. She also serves as board advisor for SAP NS2, Fortem Technologies, Exiger, and Babel Street providing firsthand insights on cyber security, effective leadership, driving innovation, advancing diversity, and digital transformation. In fall 2022, Ms. McCarthy will begin teaching Intelligence Theory and Practice at the University of Maryland.
"Ellen is a unique talent. Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper provided a recommendation for Ellen that secured her place among our Exceptional Women Leaders and when we learned in her interview about her extensive experience in the Intelligence Sector, we knew her contributions to our sisterhood would be significant," said Larraine Segil, Chair and CEO of EWA. "Her new nonprofit and for-profit parallel ventures are searching for Truth in Media - a goal that fits well with the ethics of EWA. We are delighted to welcome her into our group," added Larraine.
"I am beyond grateful for this opportunity and to be a part of the EWA village. When I first heard about EWA, I thought it was a cult - you can take the woman out of the intelligence community, but you can't take the intelligence community out of the woman. In very short order I saw that it was more like a movement, one that is focused on making a difference and changing the world…for the better," said Ms. McCarthy.
Ms. McCarthy has over three decades of national security service in a variety of leadership roles spanning numerous intelligence organizations and disciplines, most recently as the lead of one of the Intelligence Communities 18 agencies. As the Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Intelligence and Research, she reported to the Secretary of State and led a team that provided intelligence support for foreign policy purposes.
The Exceptional Women Awardees Foundation (EWA) selects high potential, high level Exceptional Women from multiple industries, develops and mentors them with guidance and career redesign advice to propel them to sustainable success - one woman at a time. Their year-long program enables the EWA to be connected for life to their ever-expanding EWA global network, as their fellow women leaders move into positions of significance. Learn more at http://www.exceptionalwomenawardees.com
