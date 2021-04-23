FLEMINGTON, N.J., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Executive Women's Forum on Information Security, Risk Management, and Privacy (EWF) is now accepting nominations for our Women of Influence Awards! The annual Women of Influence Awards, presented this year by Accenture and Avanade, will honor five women for their accomplishments and leadership roles in the fields of Information Security, Risk Management and Privacy. Recipients will be presented during an awards ceremony held during the 2021 Executive Women's Forum Virtual Conference. The deadline for submissions is July 1, 2021, and finalists will be announced in August.
"The EWF recognizes the importance of acknowledging the talents, contributions and accomplishments of remarkable women in our field," says Joyce Brocaglia, EWF Founder, CEO of Alta Associates and Boardsuited. "The Women of Influence Award recipients represent current and future thought leaders who exemplify the values and mission of our Executive Women's Forum."
The EWF Women of Influence Awards recognize women in five categories: Public Sector or Academia, Private Solutions Provider, Corporate Practitioner, Executive Of The Year, and One-to-Watch. Finalists are selected by a panel of judges from nominations submitted by the nominee's peers. Judges will select recipients based upon a six-point set of criteria: A positive influence on the professional community, the application of creativity or innovation in solving problems or overcoming challenges, a demonstrated commitment to the highest ethical standards, a history of designing and implementing effective solutions, sustained record of accomplishments and contributions to the field, and service as a mentor of trusted advisor to colleagues, students, and others.
To learn more about the Women of Influence Awards, submit a nominee or to view the full descriptions of each category please visit our website.
About the Executive Women's Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy:
Founded in 2002, the Executive Women's Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy (EWF) is the premier member organization dedicated to engaging, advancing, and developing women leaders in Cybersecurity, IT Risk Management, Governance, Risk, Compliance, and Privacy. The EWF provides education, access, and opportunities to women at every stage of their career. Most importantly, it is a sisterhood where women are encouraged and supported to be their authentic selves, visualize their highest selves, and believe in themselves. The EWF serves emerging leaders and the most prominent influential women in our field by facilitating virtual and live programs and events throughout the year. Programs include an Annual Conference, Rising Leaders Forum for Millennial and Gen. Z members, Lift mentorship program, regional meetings, leadership development initiatives, and opportunities to network and engage with women globally. For more information, visit http://www.ewf-usa.com.
